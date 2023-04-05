image1(1) web.jpg

Citizen Ann Cardin can always be counted on to help out when she sees a need. In her free time, she loves spending time with her children, Chase and Elizabeth.   Submitted

Local business owner Ann Cardin is known for her deep love of her community. She works tirelessly to promote Pulaski and Giles County, helping it to grow and thrive. She is also known for the help that she gives to local organizations and those who are in need.

Married to the late Monty Cardin for 22 years, she is the mother of Elizabeth, 21, and Chase, 17. A graduate of Utica High school in Michigan, she went on to complete an associate degree in computer science and business administration, and has obtained numerous software certificates throughout her 30-year career. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.