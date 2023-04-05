Local business owner Ann Cardin is known for her deep love of her community. She works tirelessly to promote Pulaski and Giles County, helping it to grow and thrive. She is also known for the help that she gives to local organizations and those who are in need.
Married to the late Monty Cardin for 22 years, she is the mother of Elizabeth, 21, and Chase, 17. A graduate of Utica High school in Michigan, she went on to complete an associate degree in computer science and business administration, and has obtained numerous software certificates throughout her 30-year career.
As owner and operator of C&C Printing Factory and Office Supplies since 2002, a vast knowledge of computer design has been more than helpful. Those skills have also benefited many local organizations and sports teams, with the donation of time and printing projects over the years.
While a member of the Pulaski Rotary Club, she devoted her time, energy and talents to any number of the club’s fund-raising and community projects.
As a transplant to the community, it makes her devotion to it even more special.
“My Mom tries to give back to the community in any way she can,” daughter Elizabeth said. “She and my dad worked hard to make sure if people in the community were in need, that they offered help. In the instance of several house fires around town, they gave clothes to help families get back on their feet.”
In Cardin’s spare time, she enjoys watching sports and plays volleyball in an area women’s league. She’s a longtime fan and supporter of local sports teams like the Bobcat football and soccer programs, and she was always there to support her children’s sporting events. She also loves to travel to watch UAB football games.
“She cares so much for her community and loves to show her support,” Elizabeth concluded.
