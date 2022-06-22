For some, the instinct to help others comes naturally. For Citizen Anthony Kase Garrison that instinct and desire to help others comes on a daily basis. He sees a need and takes the measures necessary to help.
The recent Giles County High School grad maintained a grade point average of 3.557 and already has some college classes under his belt. For his diligent academic work, he was honored as a recipient of the BJ Englett Memorial Scholarship.
Garrison is seldom idle.
“He works at his cousin’s chicken barns, he helps me around the house daily without being told to do certain chores,” mom Amanda Garrison said. “He just sees that it needs to be done.”
With the final days of his high school career winding down, Garrison’s ever-present willingness to be helpful was put on full display when he stepped up to stay with his grandmother.
“He helps see to his elderly grandmother when needed,” his mom explained. “When her caregiver was out sick and we had no one to stay with her, he saw the need to stay home from school and see that her needs were met, instead of attending one of his last class days. He did this without being told or asked to do so.”
In his spare time, Garrison loves spending time with family, including sisters, Morgan and Rylee, and friends. Time spent with friends is usually at a creek found on the family property. He also cares for a large pet menagerie that includes two dogs, Mia and Gracie, four cats, a rabbit and six ducks. He also enjoys reading, music and horror movies.
Garrison plans to attend Columbia State Community College in the fall and transfer to University of Chattanooga next year. Though he hasn’t completely settled on an academic focus, he has a strong liking for film making.
“Kase stands out for his thoughtfulness to others,” his mom concluded, and will certainly continue to do so.
