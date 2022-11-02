Southside Elementary School’s Fifth Grade Teacher of the Year April Blade is an inspiration to her students, both physically and intellectually, and is known for being creative in the way she teaches her students.
“April Blade is Southside’s PE teacher,” Principal Carmen Hayes shared. “Mrs. Blade continually seeks innovative and unique ways to present lessons to her students. She is always eager to attend conferences to learn new ideas and strategies. When observing her PE classes, students are always learning about the history of sports in addition to practicing new skills.”
Blade’s teaching experience is extensive. She graduated from Calhoun Community College with an Associate of Science in Health and Physical Education, then received her Bachelor of Science in Education, K-12 Physical Education, from Athens State University. She completed her education at Middle Tennessee State University with an Add-On Special Education K-12 and Master of Education in Curriculum.
She taught five years at the Giles County Alternative School and has been at Southside Elementary School for the past 18 years.
“Mrs. Blade makes an effort to support the general education curriculum by including math and history in her lessons as much as possible,” Hayes said.
Her inspiration is threefold.
“Considering the fact that my husband had a passion for his chosen profession, I chose the education route in order to be available for our future children,” she recalled. “Reflecting on my experience growing up, I chose Physical Education in hopes to encourage all children how important movement is and that there is a wide range of activities for everyone at every stage of their lives. Soon after, I developed an interest in Adaptive Physical Education and Special Education while helping care for my dad.”
Blade’s teaching strategy and philosophy are simple and straightforward.
“Motivation, experience, learning by doing and being active while having a solid classroom management plan and a well-planned lesson grounds the students as well as leaves them wanting more,” she said. “My educational philosophy today is, developing intrinsically motivated and independent learners who are equipped with learning skills, social reform and action of solving real problems.”
Blade and husband Dustin have two sons, Austin and Alec. In her spare time, she enjoys spending time with friends and family, reading, hammock time, photography and several athletic endeavors, including pickle ball, tennis and hiking.
“Mrs. Blade has high expectations for her students, and she challenges them to do their personal best,” Hayes added, noting, “It is not uncommon to see her participating right along with her students.
“She is an expert in her field, and we are lucky to have Mrs. Blade at SES.”
