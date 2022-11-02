Southside Elementary School’s Fifth Grade Teacher of the Year April Blade is an inspiration to her students, both physically and intellectually, and is known for being creative in the way she teaches her students. 

“April Blade is Southside’s PE teacher,” Principal Carmen Hayes shared. “Mrs. Blade continually seeks innovative and unique ways to present lessons to her students. She is always eager to attend conferences to learn new ideas and strategies. When observing her PE classes, students are always learning about the history of sports in addition to practicing new skills.”

IMG_7680.jpg

Southside PE teacher April Blade gets right in amongst her students, often participating in activities with them.   Submitted

