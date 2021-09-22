While those being recognized do not always know that such an honor will come, those Citizens are putting in the efforts and doing the work that is noticed by others.
One such honor is the Giles County Schools’ Supervisor of the Year award that was presented this year to PreK-Five Instructional Supervisor and LEAPs Director April Sakowicz.
“Mrs. Sakowicz is an exceptional employee,” Director of Schools Dr. Vickie Beard said. “She is extremely dedicated to her job and goes above and beyond expectations to ensure that her job is done well.”
Sakowicz began teaching third grade at Spring Hill Elementary School upon graduating Summa Cum Laude and receiving her Elementary K-Sixth teaching license from Martin Methodist College in 2011.
She then went on to earn, while maintaining a 4.0 GPA, her Master of Education, majoring in administration and supervision, from Middle Tennessee State University in 2016 and began working as dean of students at Spring Hill Elementary School.
Sakowicz filled that role until taking on her current position with the Giles County School System in 2017.
“April is amazing,” coworker Amy Roberts said. “She is creative and contributes many great ideas to the initiatives that we undertake at the Board of Education.
“This is a well-deserved honor.”
Sakowicz currently holds her ILL-P Professional Administrator License as well.
“April Sakowicz is hardworking, intelligent and absolutely the sweetest person ever,” Giles County School Nutrition Supervisor Amy McGowan insisted. “I love working with her and being a part of her work family.”
Sakowicz manages curriculum, instruction, assessment for grades PreK-Five and the LEAPs after school program at four of Giles County’s elementary schools.
“She diligently works each day to not only support the students of Giles County but also the teachers,” Coordinated School Health/Safety Coordinator Melecia Jenkins Lambert said. “One thing I believe that makes her such a great supervisor is that she has never forgotten what it is like to be a teacher in the classroom.”
Sakowicz serves on the district Response to Intervention (RTI) team, on the district Teacher Leader team, on the district’s planning team and has served as the program director for the summer reading program Camp Read S’more for the previous four years.
“Mrs. Sakowicz is passionate about students and works tirelessly to make sure they receive the best possible education,” Supervisor of District Support Tommy Hunter said. “Mrs. Sakowicz is always positive, energetic and inspires her colleagues with her enthusiasm.”
She is also in charge of coaching the building-level English Language Arts (ELA) teacher leaders and Social Emotional Learning (SEL) teacher leaders and providing beginning training for the district’s substitute teachers.
“I cannot think of anyone more deserving of this honor than April Sakowicz,” Federal Programs Supervisor Penny Monks said. “April embodies all characteristics of a dynamic instructional supervisor.”
Her coworkers recognized that she has come a long way in a short amount of time.
“In my work as elementary supervisor, I continuously strive to support our district’s vision to grow, connect, serve and succeed (based upon our district’s acronym GCSS) in everything that I do and in every role that I serve,” Sakowicz said.
Outside of work, Sakowicz’s hobbies include hunting, fishing, kayaking, taking Jeep rides and spending any time outdoors with her family.
Her and husband Matt — a physical education (PE) teacher at Richland School, an assistant high school football coach and head middle school baseball coach for the Richland Raiders — have been married for 10 years and have three children, 8-year-old daughter Skylar, 5-year-old son Kayne and 3-month-old son Waylon.
“April is passionate about ensuring students and teachers are successful,” Middle/Secondary Supervisor Courtney Woods concluded. “She does an excellent job at work while also being a great colleague and friend.”
