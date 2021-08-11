What does it take for a community to thrive? Government officials, administrative personnel, business owners… Who else?
How about volunteers? Citizens who step up and take some initiative? Those who fill a role to benefit their community and contribute to the needs within.
One such Citizen who can be described in that way is Ashley Blair of Minor Hill.
“Ashley has been a tremendous asset to our community,” Minor Hill City Recorder Paige Birdsong said. “She has great vision for community events and continues to raise money to make these things happen.”
Blair’s contributions include a T-Shirt fund-raiser to replace the Minor Hill City Park sign, many upgrades to the community center and currently, the Horse Show Arena.
“It all started when she got the idea to hold an exercise class at the community building, and she began to see things she would like to do for our city park,” Minor Hill Mayor Tracy Wilburn said. “The City of Minor Hill is extremely lucky to have someone as energetic and selfless as Ashley Blair.”
Blair has since started a non-profit group, Minor Hill Alliance, and has organized a personalized brick project for family or loved ones to be purchased and placed around the posts at the picnic shelter.
“Ashley Blair has worked tirelessly on projects and fund-raisers to improve the Minor Hill Park,” nominator Eddie Bass said. “I have been amazed at the hours and effort she has put toward this project, and the improvements are great.”
Having attended Minor Hill School and Giles County High for her primary education, Blair went on to Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) and then to receive her paralegal degree from Kaplan University in Nashville.
Birdsong, who has known Blair and her family since Blair was a little girl, said she has several community events planned for the coming months and has gotten others to assist in making these projects come to fruition.
Those events include a Back-to-School Bash, Movie Night in the Park, Farmers Market and a Fall Festival.
“She raises the money for all of her projects,” Wilburn added. “Her enthusiasm shines in everything she does.”
Blair, who grew up playing basketball and soccer in middle school and high school, now works for the Federal Public Defender’s Northern District of Alabama in the Huntsville office.
She and husband Matt have been married for 11 years and have three children — 9-year-old Ali Campbell and 6-year-old twins, Coy and Conner.
Blair’s hobbies include spending time with her family and time on the family farm, making jewelry and leading exercise/workout classes at the Minor Hill Community Center.
An encouragement to many, Blair is “passionate about helping others and bringing the community together,” sister Paisley Gatlin said.
If you would like to keep up with future projects and events, Blair has created “Minor Hill Happenings” on Facebook where memories can be shared, as can ideas for the betterment of the community.
