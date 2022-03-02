Still two years shy of middle school, Elkton fourth grader Aubrey Bryan has already made her presence known in the local basketball community by winning the Tennessee Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest in her age bracket.
For her efforts at the charity stripe and her commitment to excellence in and out of the classroom, Bryan is this week’s Citizen Spotlight.
Bryan, 10, was one of two state champions from Giles County, alongside Richland eighth grader Bailey Blair, who was featured last week.
The daughter of Amy and Wes Bryan, Aubrey picked up basketball somewhat by happenstance and immediately fell in love with the game.
“She just signed up for recreation basketball in Ardmore when she was 6 and has just continued to show interest,” Amy Bryan said. “She had that bit of natural quickness and athleticism and just kept working harder and harder to get better. She had a really impressive first season and has just kept going.”
Bryan’s love for the game has spilled over beyond the Hoop Shoot, however, as she recently concluded her second season as manager for the Elkton Lady Elks middle school team, which had its first winning season in over a decade in 2021-22.
“Aubrey is just a fantastic all-around kid,” Lady Elks head coach Cari Pope said. “She is always trying to find ways to get better and improve her game or make the team better. Her attitude is infectious.”
Bryan’s sister Chelsea is a member of the Lady Elks, with younger sister often finding her way into the practice sessions against older competition.
“Aubrey has such a passion for basketball,” Pope said. “It is so much fun to watch her during PE classes and during our practices. Even if you ride by her house, she is more often than not out there in the driveway shooting ball.”
And while Bryan’s love for basketball (and more recently, volleyball) is indeed infectious, the youngster is also involved in the school’s 4-H program and is involved with youth programs at Unity Church of Christ in Taft.
Now for Bryan, all roads point to Paducah, Ky., where she and Blair will represent Pulaski and Giles County at the National Regional Competition, which pits winners from previous competitions across the states of Tennessee, Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas.
Despite being one of the smaller competitors, Bryan shoots from the regulation free-throw-line, just like the older competitors, including Blair.
“It has been fun to see Aubrey and Bailey interact with one another at our previous competitions,” Amy Bryan said. “They know each other and will often sit together when they are not competing. It has been so much fun to see two shooters from the same town make it to such a big stage.”
The competition in Paducah is set for March 12, with a potential trip to the national finals in Chicago on the line.
“Our school has had some fun and really enjoys cheering and supporting Aubrey,” Pope said. “Some of the older kids have featured her on our morning announcements. The entire school and community has her back and we can’t wait to cheer her on.”
“We have a little crew making the trip to Paducah,” Amy Bryan said. “It has been so fun to see her embrace this opportunity and continue to get better. We are so thankful for all of the support and hope to represent Elkton and Giles County very well.”
