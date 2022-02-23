In the midst of her first season as a member of the Richland High Lady Raider basketball team, eighth grader Bailey Blair recently racked up a personal accolade when she won the Tennessee Elks Hoop Shoot Free Throw Contest.
The award marked the third state championship for Blair, with this most recent victory coming in the 12/13 age bracket.
For her efforts — both on the court and in the community — Blair is the week’s Citizen Spotlight. Elkton’s Aubrey Bryan also won at the state level, competing in the 10/11 age bracket, and will be featured next week.
Blair had to win three different competitions just to advance to the state tournament, racking up victories at the school, county and regional levels.
Blair, the daughter of Scott and Stephanie Blair, is now set to compete at the National Regional Competition in Paducah, Ky., March 12. While in Kentucky, she will square off against some of the best shooters in the states of Kentucky, Missouri and Arkansas.
Blair’s achievement is made more impressive by the fact it came in the midst of her first season as a member of the Richland varsity basketball squad. She received the varsity call-up at the conclusion of Richland’s middle school season, and was almost immediately thrust into a crucial role when starting point guard Gracie Braden was lost for the season due to injury.
Through 13 games, Blair is averaging 8.1 points and 1.5 assists per game. She has finished in double figures in six contests, including two games with a team-high 15 points.
In addition to her role on the basketball squad, however, Blair is also a standout in the classroom and is the top-ranked student in the eighth grade. She also serves as Student Council president.
“Bailey is one of the most self-motivated young ladies I have ever encountered,” Lady Raider coach Tammy Holt said. “She works on her game just as hard as she works on her academics and that shows. She is a natural leader and an exemplary role model. Her determination to be the best at all times
is a priceless commodity.”
Blair is a proud member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes and the Richland School Beta Club.
She is also a multi-sport athlete, competing for the Lady Raiders on the softball diamond.
“Bailey is a tremendously talented young lady,” Lady Raider coach Matt Miller said. “She excels in the classroom, on the court and on the field. She is always in the gym or on the field working on her craft. She puts herself through rigorous workouts while her younger sister’s teams have practice. Bailey’s talent and skill are only matched by her heart and determination. She is a tremendous role model for young ladies everywhere.”
And while Blair’s free throw shooting quest will continue, her time for practice might be somewhat limited as Richland has rattled off seven victories in its last eight contests, finishing third in District 10-A and advancing to the Region 5-A tournament, which begins this Friday at Huntland.
