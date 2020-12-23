A teacher, an instructor, an educator… those are the more common titles to be used when referencing the common schoolteacher, but many leave an impression so great they are anything but common.
That can be said of Citizen Becky Murray who has been teaching for 25 years at Minor Hill School. This kindergarten educator was chosen as Minor Hill School’s 2020 Teacher of the Year for grades Pre-K-four.
“Mrs. Murray is a wonderful person and a great teacher,” MHS Principal Randall Hamilton said. “[She] loves her students and works hard each day to help them reach success.”
Murray credits her ambition to someone who helped sway her direction in this choice of career — a service to her community.
“Mrs. Virginia Cole was my kindergarten teacher,” Murray said. “I knew then that I wanted to be a teacher.
“She was an inspiration and such a great lady.”
Such was the impressionable mind of a child who took it to heart and now uses her own gifts to guide young minds and give them the start in their education they need to succeed.
Murray’s own advanced education includes a masters in administration.
She has two children — Allie, a 2020 GCHS graduate, and Tucker, a junior. She and husband Frank raise their family in Minor Hill and attend Hester’s Chapel Church of Christ.
An active member of the community who not only educates but leads by example, her dedication extends beyond the classroom.
“She is involved in many of our activities and a willing servant to our school,” Hamilton added. “[We are] blessed to have her at Minor Hill!”
