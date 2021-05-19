Teachers are charged with the extraordinary task of instilling the fundamentals in the lives of the children in their care. For Citizen Belinda Fuller — Minor Hill School’s 2021 Teacher of the Year for grades PreK-four — it starts with lots of hands-on activity and love.
“I believe that students need to be loved in order for them to be successful in learning,” Fuller explained. “In kindergarten, learning is active and student-centered. I like the teaching strategy known as guided practice or, “I do, we do, you do” method. I am very hands-on and like for my students to learn through discovery and play.”
Fuller was inspired by all the wonderful teachers she had throughout her life and career and brings them into her Minor Hill classroom daily. If she had to credit any individual teacher with the discovery of her love of educating, three come to mind.
“I wanted to be an elementary teacher because of great educators like Mrs. Virginia Cole, Mrs. Billie Wayne Hyatt, and Mrs. Sonya Ingram.”
The Giles County native graduated from GCHS in 1987 and received her bachelor’s degree in education from Middle Tennessee State University in 1995. She went on to receive her master’s degree in education administration and supervision from Tennessee State University in 1999.
She’s been a kindergarten teacher for 25 years, with six spent at MHS and the previous 19 at Richland Elementary.
“Mrs. Fuller is a teacher who always goes the extra mile, with a smile,” MHS teacher Stephanie Morgan said. “She is always cheerful, encouraging and willing to help her students and colleagues.”
Fellow educator Becky Murray concurred, adding, “Belinda is a wonderful teacher with a very kind and giving heart.”
Fuller and husband Alan live in the Bodenham community and raised twin sons, Zach and Jeremiah. Zach and wife Sarah live in Wartrace with their four-year-old son Lane, while Jeremiah and wife Armelle currently reside in Nashville.
“I love spending time with my family and enjoy spoiling my grandson every chance I get,” Fuller said.
She is an active member of Trinity United Methodist Church where she leads song worship on Sunday mornings. She also enjoys being creative, something that comes in handy in her kindergarten classroom.
“A song in her heart! She sings daily with her class and we enjoy it as well,” colleague Kristin Ellis said. “She is one special teacher who helps anyone in need. She has been a blessing to me as her co-worker and next door neighbor to me.”
