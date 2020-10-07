Longtime educator Beth Hall gives of herself to her family, friends, community and especially to her students. Twenty-one years of experience at Richland School has yielded her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and earned her recognition as the school’s 2020 Teacher of the Year for grades 5-8.
“Beth is active with family, school and community and still makes time to listen and help those in need,” fellow teacher Rachael Fernandez said. “Her positive spirit is contagious and is seen in the lives of those she touches.”
The eighth grade math teacher received her associates degree from Columbia State Community College, her bachelor’s from Middle Tennessee State University, her master’s and ED.S. degrees from Tennessee State University. She is certified to teach grades 1-8, with an emphasis in middle school math. Both of her graduate degrees are in administration and supervision.
“Beth is quite possibly the best multi-tasker I have ever seen,” Richland School Assistant Principal Scott Blair said. “She continually gives up her personal time for our student body to gain experiences that otherwise may pass them by. Her classroom is always engaging and the relationships she builds with students on a personal level are second to none.”
Hall’s reputation with her students comes not only from her time in the classroom as a math teacher but also as the sponsor of the school’s cheerleading team.
“Mrs. Hall also does an unbelievable job with our cheer squad,” Blair added. “Richland’s cheer competition team continually ranks near the top in their respective division and is beginning to compete on more of a national level. We are so grateful that Mrs. Hall and her family are part of Raider Nation.”
All this is a part of Hall’s teaching philosophy.
“I LOVE math, and I feel that helps me to be excited about sharing it with my students,” Hall said. “Middle school is a very different age group; I try to be as involved in as many aspects of school as I can to help relate to my students. If they know you are showing up at things such as their sporting events or organizing homecoming activities, they will typically work harder for you!”
That philosophy has been witnessed first-hand by her colleagues.
“Talk about going above and beyond!” Dr. Melissa McClure said. “Beth Hall’s dedication in the classroom and in cheerleading is exceptional. In addition to preparing her eighth grade math students for academic success, Beth spends countless hours coaching Richland’s varsity cheerleaders. She organizes numerous fund-raisers so that her cheerleaders and their parents are not burdened with the high cost of the sport.”
Hall sums things up best in her own words, when she describes how and when she was led to teaching.
“16-year-old me was determined to head to pharmacy or nursing school after high school graduation,” Hall recalled. “However, I attended the Governor’s School for Prospective Teachers in the summer of 1994, and that changed my mind! I was given the opportunity to work with underprivileged, inner-city students in Chattanooga for a month. This opened my eyes to be able to share and pour love into kids.
“I remember reflecting back also on two of my elementary school teachers, Mrs. Elizabeth Sisk and Mrs. Janice Clark Franklin, who were more that just ‘classroom’ teachers. I always felt like I was adopted into their family — and that’s how I want my students to feel!”
Hall and husband of 19 years, Chad, have three children, Kenlee, 15; Kylee, 13; and Kaylee, 9. The family attends First Baptist Church, Pulaski.
“I have been at Richland since the fall of 1983 with the exception of the three and-one-half years it took me to get my bachelor’s degree to teach,” Hall said. [I was] very blessed that the late Mr. Rayburn Hickman called me in for a job offer five days before my college graduation day!”
In the 21 years since, Hall has impacted countless students.
“Beth has touched so many lives beyond the classroom,” McClure concluded. “She has had, and will continue to have, a positive influence on her students and cheerleaders.”
