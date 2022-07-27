Giles County Schools PreK-4 District Level Teacher of the Year Beth Putnam is congratulated by school system leaders and her Richland Elementary kindergarten class (above). In her free time, Putnam enjoys spending time with her family, husband Zac and children, Rubie Cate and Foster. Submitted
At a pivotal time in the start of a student’s education, Citizen Beth Putnam makes a kindergartner’s first experience with school a positive and important one. She seeks out the individual learning style of her students, instilling discipline while making sure that learning can be fun.
“Mrs. Putnam is a phenomenal teacher,” retiring RES Principal Velena Newton said. “She is very kind, loving, supportive and firm with our students. Her classroom environment supports any child’s learning preferences — for the kindergarten students, she makes coming to school important to them.”
Putnam has been teaching for eight years, the last five at RES where she was honored as this year’s PreK-4 Teacher of the Year. Her influence is felt throughout the school.
“She makes learning fun,” Newton continued. “It is so important for students to have a great learning experience in their first year of school and Mrs. Putnam is one of the best! She is very dedicated to her profession and very influential to the staff in creating a positive school culture.”
A graduate of Athens State University, Putnam holds a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and her teaching philosophy is simple and effective.
“I have always wanted to be a teacher,” Putnam said. “I had great role models throughout my school years who continued to inspire me to want to teach.
“I strive to remember that each student is different and try to create a learning environment that will help each individual succeed. An environment that is positive and fun with clear expectations is something I try to always provide.”
Putnam grew up in Pulaski and is a 2007 graduate of Giles County High School. She and husband Zac are parents to two young children, Rubie Cate and Foster. She enjoys spending time with family and friends and is an active member at Fairview Church of Christ. In her free time, she stays busy with her children and church activities.
“Beth has always been such a sweet person and teacher,” fellow RES teacher Amanda Griggs said. “She is extremely devoted to her students and personable with her fellow teachers. She cares for her students as if they are her own children and it’s a pleasure to know and work with her.”
In addition to her selection at the school level, Putnam went on to be chosen as the overall Giles County Schools Teacher of the Year for PreK-4.
“We are so proud of Mrs. Beth Putnam and her selection as the District Teacher of the Year for her category,” RES Assistant Principal Dr. Mary Pinson said. “Sweet and soft-spoken, Beth is beloved by her students and colleagues for her gentle, nurturing approach to teaching. Her students respond positively to her compassion and flexibility, which are essential characteristics of a truly great kindergarten teacher. Mrs. Putnam also has a wonderful sense of humor and enjoys the spontaneity of her students, often entertaining colleagues with stories from her class!”
