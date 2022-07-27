At a pivotal time in the start of a student’s education, Citizen Beth Putnam makes a kindergartner’s first experience with school a positive and important one. She seeks out the individual learning style of her students, instilling discipline while making sure that learning can be fun.

“Mrs. Putnam is a phenomenal teacher,” retiring RES Principal Velena Newton said. “She is very kind, loving, supportive and firm with our students. Her classroom environment supports any child’s learning preferences — for the kindergarten students, she makes coming to school important to them.”

IMG_1859 web.jpg

Giles County Schools PreK-4 District Level Teacher of the Year Beth Putnam is congratulated by school system leaders and her Richland Elementary kindergarten class (above). In her free time, Putnam enjoys spending time with her family, husband Zac and children, Rubie Cate and Foster.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.