Not all happenings within a community come to be by the snap of a finger; in fact, some things take a great deal of effort from everyday citizens like Bill Young, a Giles County native and Beech Hill High School class of 1960 graduate, who has been trying to assist in the development of Exit 14.
“From the first time we met to talk about it, I’ve been impressed with Bill’s selflessness when it comes to Exit 14,” PULASKI CITIZEN Publisher Scott Stewart said. “I kept expecting there to be a personal motive or for his enthusiasm to fade, but his attitude has been a pleasant surprise.”
For the past five years, Young has been working to gain “community outreach and support” by creating a Facebook group, Friends of Exit 14, “as a grass roots effort to reach Giles County citizens regarding their support or lack of support for development,” wife Debbie Young said, adding that he began the endeavor after finding out the county had “earmarked” property it owned at the exit for a wastewater treatment plant.
“Many residents joined the Facebook group and expressed their support for development,” she said. “While we realize that the wheels of progress and development move slow, I believe that it is through his efforts that potential development at Exit 14 has stayed on the radar of county officials.
“Bill has boldly approached every politician that has come to Giles County for support of this project.”
Debbie Young said her husband’s “tireless efforts” have included everything from having bumper stickers and buttons made, obtaining more than 1,000 signatures on a support petition and doing an abundance of research to update and share on the Friends of Exit 14 Facebook page to organizing a support rally in August 2015 at the old KOA site in Frankewing and collecting data from companies that build wastewater facilities to share during a meeting he held at the Hewitt House in September 2016.
“As you know, he has not been shy about seeking support of growth in Giles County,” she added.
After Young’s upbringing on his family’s farm in the Beech Hill community, he pursued a career with IBM. Upon his retirement in 2001, however, Young returned to his homeplace he named Friendship Acres Farm with Debbie where he began raising registered black Angus cattle.
“Bill produces high quality Angus seed stock cattle and has participated regularly in the UT Performance Tested Bull Program,” Giles UT-TSU Extension Director Kevin Rose said. “His beef perspective is unique in that he was a businessman that became a very productive beef producer.
“He has been very active in the Giles County Cattlemen’s Association and helped to initiate the county cattlemen’s college scholarship auction program,” Rose added. “Bill was also very active in helping with the Giles Agri Park improvement project several years ago that included the livestock barn and the renovation of Volunteer Hall.”
During the past 20 years, wife Debbie said Young has also supported Giles County through the WSKR Radio Auction and other events.
Young has three children, Maudessa Faulkner of Pulaski, Jason Young of Knoxville and Chad Young of Nashville, and seven grandchildren.
“Bill is a proud citizen and champion of Giles County,” Young asserted.
“He’s willing to work as hard as he can and do everything he can for as long as he can to get Exit 14 developed because it just makes sense for Giles County,” Stewart concluded.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.