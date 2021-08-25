When farming becomes more than a hobby, but a way of conservation and life, the one who contributes their time and dedication to fulfilling that commitment is a citizen worthy of praise.
Pulaski native Bobby Braly recently received the Giles County Soil and Water Conservation District’s 2021 Conservation Farmer of the Year Award and the Area and Division Conservation Farmer of the Year Awards from the Tennessee Association of Conservation Districts.
“As most farmers do, Bobby continually makes a very positive impact in his community and county through his membership in organizations like the Giles County Cattleman’s Association,” Giles County SCD office administrator Denise Little said. “He readily adopts new technology and applies a wide range of conservation systems on his farm.”
Braly and his father Jeff own more than 660 acres of hay and pasture, about 165 head of cattle and two GP chicken houses with 9,000 chickens in each.
In the past decade, Braly has assumed more of the management responsibilities of the operations on the family farm.
Little said that the Braly family has been working on multiple projects with the SCD and Natural Resource Conservation Service office “to help improve and conserve the resources on their operation” for years.
“[Braly] began thinking about ways to improve the management of their cattle herd with less time and inputs,” Little said. “And in late summer/early fall of 2018, we met with Bobby and his dad Jeff on their farm.
“As we were riding over the farm with them, Bobby began pointing out concerns that he would like to see addressed in the future.”
She said they went over the need for more acreage of “warm season grazing,” and Braly discussed his desire to “reduce the amount of erosion on the streambanks to provide a more stable area for his livestock to water on the farm.”
“It was through this first farm visit that we really began to get Bobby’s wheels turning,” Little said, adding that within a few weeks he came back to meet with them with plans “to see if we could help him implement them.”
And Braly has been busy since then developing a rotational grazing system on more than 300 acres for his livestock herd, installing an exclusion fence to remove livestock from 3,750 feet of stream and 6,089 feet of cross fencing creating eight paddocks, planting 6.6 acres of a Big Bluestem and Indiangrass mix of Native Warm Season Grasses (NWSG) and is currently developing a Comprehensive Nutrient Management Plan (CNMP) for his poultry operation and getting a spring to gravity flow to some frost proof tanks.
“Forage Harvest Management is utilized on all their hay land acres as well,” Little added.
Braly’s farm life is shared with wife Corinthia and daughters, Adella, Grace and Kaymen.
“The Braly Farm has effectively utilized the services and cost-share programs of the Giles County Soil Conservation District, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture and the USDA Natural Resource Conservation Service,” Little said. “Bobby is wanting to make his operation sustainable, not only for his bottom line and the future generations, but for the resources as well.”
