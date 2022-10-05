For decades, Dr. Brant Harwell has dedicated his time, experience and charity to the community he works in, the place he chose to raise his family.

As chair of the English program, Harwell “has worked tirelessly at UT Southern (formerly Martin Methodist College) and was honored to be macebearer at the start of the 2022 academic year,” nominator and mother-in-law Marti Forbus-Stone said, adding that the honor was bestowed due to “his longstanding commitment and service to the university community.”

Harwell Mace color web.jpg

Dr. Brant Harwell serves as macebearer as UT Southern kicks off the academic year last month.   Submitted

