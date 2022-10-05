For decades, Dr. Brant Harwell has dedicated his time, experience and charity to the community he works in, the place he chose to raise his family.
As chair of the English program, Harwell “has worked tirelessly at UT Southern (formerly Martin Methodist College) and was honored to be macebearer at the start of the 2022 academic year,” nominator and mother-in-law Marti Forbus-Stone said, adding that the honor was bestowed due to “his longstanding commitment and service to the university community.”
Harwell was born in Paducah, Ky., and grew up in Georgia. He graduated from Samford University and then earned his Ph.D. in English from The University of Tennessee (Knoxville).
He began his career at Martin Methodist College in 1993.
“He was enthusiastically welcomed by the community of Pulaski and decided to make this his forever home,” Forbus-Stone said.
Harwell and wife Amy have two children, Andrew Harwell and Gina Lowry.
“Brant is a dedicated churchman and has devoted his life to God,” wife Amy said. “He worshiped and served at First Baptist Church from 1993-2015, where he taught Sunday School, served as the president of the church choir, was a deacon and played in the praise band during both services.
“His Christian denomination changed in 2015, and he has been worshiping and serving at First United Methodist Church here in Pulaski ever since.”
Harwell now teaches the New Creations Sunday School class with Amy and sings in the choir as well.
“His walk with the Lord has been an integral part of who he is,” Amy said. “He is also very involved in the New Covenant Emmaus Community.”
“Most people in Pulaski know him because he sang and played both guitar and banjo for nearly 20 years in the group Homeland Harmony that was founded by the late Barry Bass,” Forbus-Stone said. “He performed in several bands at the college over the years.
“Currently, he sings and plays in a band called Harwell, Stone and Extra Credits at UT Southern.” Harwell said that playing on the Grand Ole Opry’s stage was “one of the highlights of his musical career.”
When he is not working or singing, Harwell enjoys hunting, fly fishing and gardening.
Other community efforts include donating eggs and fresh food to several widows within the community and volunteering with Community RFD and the Exchange Club.
“Brant has a deep love of all of God’s creation and the importance of the circle of life,” friend and colleague Laura McMasters said. “I am grateful for him teaching my daughter to thank the deer for giving its life for us to have protein, and I’m very grateful for Brant’s generosity.
“More than once, he has given us a deer he harvested as a gift for our family’s freezer that provided many meals.”
Forbus-Stone had something else important to say about Harwell. She adores her son-in-law and wants to wish him a “Happy Birthday” on the upcoming milestone occasion. And, while she did not want to give his age away, she did leave a hint.
“He will be between the ages of 59 and 61 this month.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.