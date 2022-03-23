Citizen Brenda Ashford is known for her hard work and can-do attitude. Her contributions to the youth of Giles County will be long lasting and well-remembered by those whose lives she has impacted.
“Brenda is a very hard working woman,” Giles County Scouting Service Unit Manager Trina Parks said. “She has been invaluable in both the Boy Scouts of America and Girl Scouts of America programs in Giles County. She has been a troop leader for Girl Scouts and a cub pack leader at different times over the years.”
A mother of six and grandmother of eight, Ashford and husband Bo have been married for 24 years.
“Mom has always enjoyed doing things helping children,” daughter Sarah Ashford said. “She has always been involved in anything that [sister] Hannah and I have been involved in, whether that is Girl Scouts, marching band in high school or PTO in elementary school.
“She was a Boy Scout leader when my brothers were younger, close to 30 years ago. She started a Girl Scout troop when I was in kindergarten in 2004, and that troop lasted until I graduated high school in 2017.
Over the years, Ashford has lent her considerable crafting skills to many of the youth projects she has been involved in.
“My whole life she has been very crafty,” Sarah said. “She would help Hannah and I with making things to enter into the county fair. She has always been known as the ‘craft lady.’ Even now that she doesn’t have an active troop, she still enjoys doing things like scrapbooking and sewing. She’s always wanting to stop at any craft store for supplies for her next project.”
A longtime volunteer at Minor Hill School, Ashford’s devotion continued even after her girls had graduated.
“She has always been involved in the book fairs, fall festivals and end of year celebrations, starting when my sister started there in 2003,” Sarah recalled. “Even after I graduated eighth grade in 2013, she still goes into the school to help out when and where she can.”
The animal lover also loves to read and cook in her spare time. An active member of her church, she teaches Sunday school and works with youth programs doing art projects.
“For the past few years, Brenda has served as the Twilight Summer Camp Director for Giles County Girl Scouts and, even though she doesn’t have a troop anymore, she still volunteers and works with girl scouts,” Parks said. “She has touched the lives of many young people in the county and all for the better.”
