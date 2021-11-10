A veteran with a kind and giving heart, Citizen Brian Turner has worked wonders in the aid of other veterans in the community. He lends his talents in any way he can, especially at American Legion Post 60 to help provide a comfortable, safe place for vets to meet.
Turner is a nine-year veteran of the U.S. Army, having served all of those years in the Middle East during Desert Storm as a Missile Maintenance Technician. After his service, he received his degree as an industrial electrician from the then-Tennessee Technology Center and worked at Faber Castell in Pulaski. Later, he took on work as a cell tower technician for 10 years and owned a couple of his own businesses.
Turner and wife Angela have been married for 36 years and are proud parents to two children and four grandchildren, who are the apples of his eye.
Following a health issue that left him basically retired, Turner found an outlet, at the encouragement of his wife, to do two of his favorite things — help others and utilize his training — through the American Legion Post 60 building and the veterans it serves.
“Before he started helping out at the American Legion, Brian was sitting around the house wasting away — depressed, not wanting to do anything,” wife Angela shared. “I asked him to find something to do that could help out someone. I told him to go check out the local American Legion. He had been a member in Nashville, so he decided to go to the canteen to meet some of the other members.”
The rest, as they say, is history.
“Since that first day, I can tell he has a purpose. He went to his first meeting, then he was hooked and now he wants to help the Legion every chance he gets.”
His devotion has not gone unnoticed.
“Brian was nominated by several members of the American Legion for his dedication since he jumped into the Legion as a volunteer and then deciding to accept his nomination as commander,” Post Adjutant Diana Steelman explained. “He and his wife help with many of the events and services we perform for the community.
Turner, along with his two younger brothers, also both Army veterans, have helped with a lot of the upgrades and renovations to the Post Home, Steelman added.
“They are a very large reason Veterans Wednesdays are such a success. We each take turns preparing for and cleaning before and after.”
Steelman summed it up, “Brian has just a kind and giving heart. The Legion has become his passion as bringing all the veterans organizations together again for the veterans and their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.