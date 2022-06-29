Southside Elementary School PreK-4 Teacher of the Year Brooke Pelfrey is a dedicated educator who believes that education exists for life. It follows each student as they go out into the world and become members of their community.
Pelfrey has been teaching for four years, all at Southside, and currently serves as an English, Language Arts, Science and Social Studies teacher for her energetic third graders.
“Mrs. Pelfrey is passionate about teaching and her enthusiasm for learning is evident to her students,” SES Principal Carmen Hayes said.
Pelfrey’s enthusiasm and passion was inspired by several teachers in her own life.
“I had a mixture of teachers throughout my education that prompted me to explore and pursue teaching,” she said. “I think the impact of a teacher can go far and the children in our community need to know that they are loved, cherished and cared for. I feel that through the profession of teaching I am able to contribute to this idea.”
Pelfrey received her undergraduate degree from Martin Methodist College. Her Bachelor’s of Science in Elementary Education with a K-5 Endorsement paved the way for her Masters of Education in Curriculum and Instruction, Reading Specialist Emphasis at Carson Newman University.
“Mrs. Pelfrey is a lifelong learner,” Hayes continued. “She is a data teacher leader at SES and assists others with understanding student and teacher data.”
Her teaching philosophy involves the impact that education has on not only the student but the community.
“I believe that education is one of the few things that cannot be taken from us and I strive to instill a love of learning and sense of community in my classroom,” Pelfrey said. “We not only learn about academic content areas, but also characteristics to be productive community citizens.”
A 2013 graduate of Richland High School, she is married to high school sweetheart Dalton Pelfrey. They are active members of The Well Church of God where they serve as youth pastors.
In her free time, Pelfrey is always up for an adventure and enjoys waterfall sightseeing, visiting caves and kayaking. She also has a love of arts and crafts and likes to paint, crochet and sew.
“Mrs. Pelfrey genuinely loves her students and is a trailblazer in our trauma-informed school initiative,” Hayes concluded. “Her calm demeanor reassures her students, and her classroom is truly a family. We are so blessed to have her as part of our SES family.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.