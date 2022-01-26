For five decades, the Gibson brothers have been associated with auto repair in Giles County. But with retirement looming, brothers Butch, Larry and Harold are ready to spend a little more time relaxing and enjoying the fruits of their labor.
The business first began with the boys’ father, Clarence Gibson. When he asked Citizen Butch Gibson if he’d like to buy it, Butch told him he knew nothing of running a business. His father’s answer? “I will be right here to help you.”
Butch worked by himself for the first year and then made the decision to bring in brothers, Larry and Harold, with each contributing his own special talents to the project.
Butch’s early career was spent in manufacturing, working for Genesco, Heil Quaker and then for Kern’s Bread. But his love for all things automotive was always at the center of his dream for the future.
Once his business was up and running, he made sure to stay up on the latest training and expanded the business to include alignment as well as radiator and muffler repair.
One of Butch’s greatest supporters has always been wife of 59 years Linda. Together they raised a son, Eddie Gibson, and a daughter, Crystal Gibson Greene. They are grandparents to Nikki Gibson, Kristan Patterson, Kendall Greene and Whitt Gibson, and have five great-grandchildren.
“My mom has been my dad’s biggest supporter and even washed cars in the beginning,” daughter Crystal explained. “She has done everything with him from run wrecker calls on down, just to spend time together.”
