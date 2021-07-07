Citizen and Teacher of the Year honoree Calista Pope has taught math to fifth and sixth graders at Minor Hill School for the past 15 years. She believes every student is special in their own way and that an encouraging environment is key to a student’s success.
“I believe every child can exceed in the classroom when given the right educational environment,” Pope said. “It’s my desire to create that environment so the children can learn and be successful in whatever they attempt in life.”
Pope, who taught for six years at Highland Christian Academy prior to coming to MHS, received her associates of science and then bachelor’s in Elementary Education K-8 from Martin Methodist College. She furthered her education at Middle Tennessee State University, graduating with a Master’s in curriculum, instruction and assessment for grades K-8.
Colleague Stephanie Miller is especially impressed with Pope’s classroom skills.
“Calista is a very caring teacher,” Miller said. “She makes sure no student leaves her class without fully understanding the material.”
Fellow teacher Anamarie Lindsey concurred, noting, “Mrs. Pope teaches in a way that is understandable and helpful to her students. She has a huge heart and loves her kids.”
Inspired to become an educator in her youth, Pope recalls two former teachers who made a particular impact on her.
“Mrs. Kennedy and Ms. Campbell — they taught me to never give up and to always keep pushing forward,” Pope recalled. “Just hold on, tomorrow will be a better day.”
Married to husband Chris for 27 years, they have two daughters, Madison Kimbrough and Logan Pope; and two granddaughters, Hadleigh Pope and Marleigh Kimbrough. She makes spending time with her family a priority and enjoys camping, traveling and riding pioneers.
An active member of Wales Baptist Church, she and her husband are over the church’s Guatemala Missions and part of the Mission Team.
The Minor Hill native considers it a privilege to teach at the very school she attended.
“Mrs. Pope is truly a blessing to her students, fellow teachers, school and community,” fellow educator Lisa Rose concluded. “She generously volunteers her time and talents wherever they are needed.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.