Someone who knows and loves the community in which they live, the town in which they took their first breath, may have an ability and the desire to excite others about the history and day-to-day life of the place they call home.
One such person is Citizen Carman Brown and that place is Pulaski. Brown does this through his Facebook account by posting Carman Brown News (CBN) “history mini nuggets” and community updates.
“He shares wonderful photos of Pulaski, both its people and its buildings,” a fellow history lover said. “He puts so much effort into sharing and promoting the things that make Pulaski wonderful.”
*CBN Pulaski History Mini Nugget* Pulaski’s American Legion Post 60 building makes quite a statement as you’re driving...Posted by Carman Brown on Saturday, March 20, 2021
Being a descendant of many generations of Pulaski natives, Brown has a connection to and reason for the information he shares.
“My favorite part of my posts are the comments people share of their memories,” Brown said. “After sharing a few of them (nuggets), I was hooked.”
Brown gets his archival tidbits from history books of Giles County and Pulaski and scrapbooks packed with old magazine clippings and newspapers that his grandmother left behind.
“I’m a pretty sentimental guy and I love nostalgia,” Brown added.
That zeal and his dedication do not go unnoticed and are in fact revered.
*CBN Pulaski History Mini Nugget* Tennessee Hall was erected on the campus of Martin College in 1913. It was a girls’...Posted by Carman Brown on Thursday, March 11, 2021
“His posts open up a wonderful community dialog for reminiscing on the past and dreaming of the future,” his nominator, who wished to remain anonymous, added.
Those who recollect days past in the photos Brown shares sometime add their fond memory to the post. His recent post on the local American Legion Post Home received such attention.
“Great memories on the hill with my father,” Deanna Garrett said.
A post with a photo of Elaine’s, “a popular ladies store,” did as well.
“I remember going to Elaine’s when I was a young girl,” Tancy Hughes said. “Pretty sure my grandmother and mother bought lots of clothes there.”
Brown gets numerous comments on his history “nuggets,” many simply stating appreciation to him for sharing.
“Thank you for posting this!” said Randi McElhaney about information Martin Methodist College’s Tennessee Hall. “So interesting!”
*CBN Pulaski History Mini Nugget* The northeast corner of 1st and Flower Streets in Pulaski in the 1970s. Elaine’s was...Posted by Carman Brown on Saturday, March 13, 2021
Brown’s historical pictures and information allow not only those who grew up in the area to remember these pieces of the past but also the ones who do not have those memories to experience it for the first time.
Brown’s nominator suggested he write a CBN post about himself, adding that he is “one of the things that makes Pulaski special.”
