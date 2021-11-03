Citizen Casey Cardin is a man who understands the importance of teamwork and dedication to his community, family and friends.
“Casey is a real team player, he’s a hard worker and all-around good guy,” father-in-law Robert Brindley shared. “He joined our firm about 18 months ago and he really goes above and beyond in everything he does.”
The Giles County native is no stranger to hard work, having grown up on a cattle farm.
“I grew up hauling hay as a kid and helping with all the exhausting work that goes along with a cattle farm,” Cardin said.
After a 24-year career with local manufacturer Valley Packaging, he joined his father-in-law’s First Realty Group firm.
“We’re so proud to have him on board,” Brindley said.
Married to Bethe Brindley Cardin, he is the proud father to two daughters, Alex and Presley.
“I have always wanted my girls to be proud of me, so I worked full-time while finishing my business degree, coaching my oldest daughter’s softball team and continuing to help on the farm as much as I could,” Cardin said.
Cardin’s daughters do indeed have plenty of reason to be proud of their dad. He is a member of the Kiwanis Club and the Giles Chamber Diplomats. As a chamber diplomat, he takes an active role in the Chamber and the community, welcoming new businesses to Giles County and participating in local events.
“Casey is at most events and always ready to participate in almost anything,” Diplomat Chairperson Heather Ayers added.
“Casey is a great dad, he lives and breathes coaching for their softball teams,” wife Bethe said. “He also loves to hunt and couldn’t wait to take our oldest daughter hunting on the first day available this season.”
Cardin credits a mission trip to El Salvador as a life-altering experience.
“Seeing what it was like to sacrifice for the greater good of a community, helped shape who I am today.”
Cardin counts his blessings — with family, friends and community chief among them — and it’s why he works so hard.
“The blessings that have been bestowed on me are why I love this place, and the people who live here.”
