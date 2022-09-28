Educator Charlotte Stevenson has spent the entirety of her 26-year career at Richland School, where she was, this year, selected as Teacher of the Year for Grades 5-8. Stevenson aims to show her students that they are loved and cared for every day.
“You have to love what you teach and strive to learn something new every day,” Stevenson shared.
Her efforts do not go unnoticed.
“I always appreciate the time and energy Mrs. Stevenson takes to ensure her students are learning and are successful,” colleague Rachael Fernandez said.
Stevenson received her bachelor’s degree in education from Martin Methodist College, and continued her education at Tennessee State University, where she earned her master’s degree. She later completed her Specialist in Education degree at Middle Tennessee State University.
The 7th grade science teacher is well-respected by her fellow teachers.
“Ms. Stevenson is one of the hardest-working teachers I know,” fellow teacher Emily Kirkpatrick said. “Students and teachers alike respect her greatly. She has been a remarkable role model for me in my teaching career.”
It was Stevenson’s own children who led her to teach.
“My three children were my original inspiration,” she said. “I was looking for something where I could have a schedule similar to theirs. As it turned out, I love to teach. Now that my children are grown, my coworkers are my inspiration. They make even the rough days bearable. I couldn’t do it without them.”
The Giles County native attends East Hill Church of Christ. In her spare time, she loves spending time with family and friends, is an avid reader, loves to sew and — sometimes — enjoys working in her yard.
“Ms. Stevenson truly cares about her students and co-workers,” colleague April Grisham concluded. “She quietly helps struggling students when they need something. She is not recognition-driven; she just wants her students to be taken care of and be successful.”
