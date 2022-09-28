Educator Charlotte Stevenson has spent the entirety of her 26-year career at Richland School, where she was, this year, selected as Teacher of the Year for Grades 5-8. Stevenson aims to show her students that they are loved and cared for every day. 

“You have to love what you teach and strive to learn something new every day,” Stevenson shared.

