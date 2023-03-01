Citizen Chasity Harris is following her dream as one of the newest members of the Giles County High School teaching staff. She came on board as an Algebra I teacher in November 2022.
“I am loving every minute of it,” Harris said.
The Martin Methodist College grad originally discovered her love of teaching while working with the Pulaski Boys and Girls Club. But as many new graduates do, Harris followed a different career path after graduation. The gregarious young woman became a manager for Hibbets Sporting Goods and then worked for National Healthcare Corporation.
But teaching was always in the back of her mind. When Harris heard about a position teaching math for the Giles County School System, she decided to pursue the dream of her real vocation and apply.
New to the profession, she is still learning the ropes, and she looks at it realistically.
“I got the position and I love it, though I have to say that it can be exhausting at times, but it’s a good exhausted,” Harris said.
A single mom to daughter Loni, who loves to play dress-up and is a student at Bodenham Head Start, Harris enjoys spending time with friends and family. She loves to read and would love to travel and see the world. She is an active member of Second Street Church of Christ.
Her love of teaching is obvious and comes naturally to her, and she is working again as an after school tutor with the Boys and Girls Club.
“Chasity always brings a positive attitude to her work at the club,” Pulaski Boys and Girls Club Director Devon Yurko said. “She has a wonderful ability to meet youth where they are and, because of that, builds positive relationships with the youth she interacts with. She has always supported the club’s mission, even when she wasn’t working there. We’re grateful to have her on the team!”
