Citizen Chasity Harris is following her dream as one of the newest members of the Giles County High School teaching staff. She came on board as an Algebra I teacher in November 2022. 

“I am loving every minute of it,” Harris said.

317396690_5913169812047508_4395553308868328616_n web.jpg

Citizen Chasity Harris is following her dream and making an impact, as a new teacher at GCHS and a tutor with the Boys and Girls Club. In her free time, she especially enjoys spending time with friends and family.   Submitted
Chasity Harris 2 web.jpg

Citizen Chasity Harris is following her dream and making an impact, as a new teacher at GCHS and a tutor with the Boys and Girls Club. In her free time, she especially enjoys spending time with friends and family.   Submitted

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.