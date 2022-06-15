Citizen Charity (Chattie) Jackson Roe is well known and loved in the community for the example she has set with her given name and her actions, as a loving mother, grandmother to five, great-grandmother to eight, constant companion and wife to the late Johnny Roe for 54 years and devotee of her church and community. The recently designated nonagenarian is truly the living, breathing definition of the Christian, Southern Lady.
Born in Frankewing in 1932, Roe grew up an only child. She took a liking to the piano and began playing for the United Methodist Church in the community at an early age.
She attended Martin College after graduating from Beech Hill School and met late husband John Roe after working on the school’s yearbook; he was the photographer. They married in 1952 and raised three daughters; the late Carol Ann, Jackie and Jenny.
“Mama was a full-time mother and homemaker,” daughter Jennie Hobbs said. “She was all of us girls’ School Room Mother, Brownie and Girl Scout leader, Sunday school volunteer and was involved in every aspect of our lives in a great manner.
“After her girls were getting older, she went to work as a volunteer ‘Pink Lady’ at the hospital where she loved being able to visit with people and always put a smile on their faces.”
After the passing of her husband, Roe became even more involved in the community.
“She worked as a volunteer at the Chamber for years and enjoyed welcoming visitors and newcomers to our town,” Hobbs said. “She knows the history of so much of Giles County and, if someone ever asks me what store used to be in a certain location or who someone’s parents or grandparents are, it is a joke that it’s always a call to mama to get the answer.”
Roe is known for her kindness to everyone.
“Mama is the kindest woman I have ever met,” Hobbs said. “She was a second mother to many of our friends and she finds the good in everyone no matter what the circumstance.
“If anyone is down and out, she knows what to say to brighten their outlook. Growing up, we were never allowed to say the word “hate.” We could say we disliked something or someone, but hate was not an option. In today’s world, those qualities can unfortunately be rare.”
Roe never meets a stranger and is known for her gentle and sweet nature with everyone she encounters. She has been an active member of First United Methodist Church of Pulaski for 52 years, has sung in the choir and has worked with countless youth and taught Sunday school.
She is an avid reader, loves travel, sewing, crafting, sports and cooking, especially cooking home-grown vegetables from the local farmer’s market. She loves flowers and recently has taken to keeping up with family and friends on Facebook.
Her daughters agree, “Mama truly looks at everyone the same and taught us that everyone deserves to be loved. It makes us proud to have been raised by a woman who truly was ahead of her time. That is one of the many reasons we would like her to be honored, especially on her 90th year of a glorious life.’
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.