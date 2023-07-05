Giles County High Teacher of the Year Chris Phelps is known for being a professional with a heart of gold. He strives to establish a good rapport with his students and pushes them to succeed.
“Developing meaningful relationships with my students and holding high expectations for them is the cornerstone of being a highly effective teacher,” Phelps said.
The GCHS golf coach was also chosen as the school system’s District Teacher of the Year for grades nine-12.
“Chris Phelps is a kind professional who strives to do well for all students,” GCHS Principal Don Thomas said. “He has a great attitude and personality to work with all types of students. We are very proud he is a Giles County Bobcat!”
Phelps received his Bachelor of Art with a major in psychology and minor in business administration from the University of Tennessee. He earned his master’s in business administration and his mathematics teaching certification for grades seven-12 from Middle Tennessee State University.
Over the past 15 years, he’s taught Mathematics – Tier II Intervention, Algebra II – Honors, Pre-Calculus – Honors, and Statistics to grades nine-12 — all at GCHS.
Phelps has the admiration of his fellow teachers.
“Coach Phelps is great to work with and always has a smile,” Vee Young said.
Jeremy Kilburn agreed, adding Phelps is “a great teammate.”
Phelps credits his parents as his inspiration.
“My mother (Linda White Holt) and my father (Johnny Phelps) both retired as educators in the Giles County School System,” he shared. “I have always been around education and the youth of our community. It was natural for me to both return to my hometown and to education.”
Phelps and wife Betsy Anne, who teaches special education at Southside Elementary, have two children, son John Benson and daughter Hunter Anne.
When not busy at school, he enjoys spending time with his family, coaching, camping, playing golf, watching movies and Tennessee football.
“Chris is a great friend, great teacher and a great guy,” friend and colleague Jake Jackson concluded.
