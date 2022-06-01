A Giles County native with roots still running deep, with family in the area and community participation/interests, 17-year-old Clara Jean Thompson has been bestowed the title of valedictorian of Cornersville High School’s 2022 graduating class.
Thompson plans to begin the honors program at Clemson University in South Carolina in the fall, her mother, Harriet Thompson, said.
She graduated “Summa Cum Laude, with State Honors and Distinction and as a Tennessee Scholar,” CHS Counselor Edna London said.
“The aspect that stood out the most about Clara Jean was her maturity,” CHS teacher Lindsey Bledsoe said. “Even as a freshman, in academic terms, she was far more serious about school than most of her peers. Unlike many students, Clara Jean was self-motivated. She never had to be pushed to complete an assignment.
“Other attributes that contributed to her success were her organization skills, her willingness to seek out help when needed and her goal-oriented nature.”
“Clara has been an exceptional student since she was young,” her mom shared. “Even when she was in little grades, she had goals of valedictorian.”
Early in life, Thompson had already decided she wanted to go into the medical field, her mother said. Having family members who have needed medical assistance/surgeries, Thompson has shifted her medical aspirations over the years from neurology to pediatric surgery, she said.
“She handles pressure very well,” her mom said, adding that other people have commented on how well she pulls through stressful situations and does not seem to be affected by the pressure.
Thompson’s high school years included participation in cross country, softball, basketball, as statistician for the varsity football team, beta club, equestrianism and much more.
“At ball games she was always the most encouraging of her teammates,” said Matt Moore, an active leader in her youth group and deacon at First Baptist Church, Pulaski. “Off the field, I would often hear or see her encouraging another student, whether it was someone she was very close to or not.
“She became someone I would enlist if I needed help with encouragement or prayer for other students, because I knew she would actually do it and do it well.”
Eleanor Warner of Giles County’s Colonial Hill Farm said Thompson is a part of their hunt club and tends to all of Warner’s fox hunt horses.
“That kind of helped her along,” her mom said. “She started riding them and getting into it.”
According to her mother, through the money Thompson earned from working on the farm, she was able to purchase her own high walking horse that she competes.
“Clara Jean has worked part-time for employment and spent many hours developing her interest in the equestrian field showing Tennessee Walking Horses and qualifying for highest placements in horse shows and competitions — eight ribbons in one year’s time,” London said.
Thompson plans to try out in her first week at Clemson for the equestrian team, her mother said.
“Her scope of horsemanship widened when she came here because we were riding in a different style for a different purpose than what she had been training at,” Warner said. “So, it just added on and gave her a deeper toolbox in equestrian sports.”
Her mother said Thompson also dedicates time to one of her favorite community service projects — HorsePlay Inc., a therapeutic program for children with disabilities to learn horseback riding techniques.
“She is such a good girl,” her mom said. “And we are so blessed as parents… In everything she has done, she has just really gone above and beyond and impressed us.”
“As I watched her grow up, the realness of her faith only became more evident in her life,” Moore said. “Beyond just being a ‘good’ kid, I saw her dial back some of the time she spent on other activities so she could be at church more.
“She has always worked hard for her athletic and academic success but has kept her faith in God the central anchor in her life.”
First National Bank Vice President/Student Advisory Board Program Coordinator Tracy Griggs knows Thompson through church as well.
“Wow, what an amazing young lady,” Griggs said. “I’ve known Clara and her family for a long time — outstanding family.
“Clara Jean is a wonderful Christian person. She is very well-rounded in her academics and extra-curricular activities.”
Some of Thompson’s many leadership roles have included Senior Class Representative, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar Delegate, Hugh O’Brien Youth Leadership Seminar Ambassador, American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girl’s State Delegate and Marshall County First National Bank Advisory Board Co-President.
“She participated in all the community projects that we had and attended every monthly meeting that we had,” Griggs said of her involvement with the advisory board.
“Extremely hard work ethic, trustworthy... very, very dependable,” he said. “No doubt she is going to be very successful with her career plans.”
Thompson is not lacking in those who have admirable sentiments to attribute to her.
“Clara Jean has a superlative work ethic and a spotless character,” Warner said. “She has just been a joy to have around...”
“She comes early, stays late,” she said. “She doesn’t quit until her task is completely executed. She is positive, upbeat, you couldn’t ask for a better employee.”
With a commendable past, Thompson’s sights are now set on her future.
“I believe Clara Jean will achieve whatever goals she sets for herself, even if those may change along the way,” Bledsoe said. “I look forward to seeing her grow and develop at Clemson and beyond.”
“As far as what the future holds for Clara Jean, that is wide open,” Moore said. “She is smart and determined enough to do just about anything.”
