To hear it from those who know him best, Citizen Cole Edwards is an unassuming local hero who allows his actions to speak in place of his words.
“With his calm demeanor and tatted arms, Cole is a guy who is easily overlooked and misjudged,” First Baptist Church, Pulaski pastor Tony Gomillion said. “Unlike most of us, Cole says more with his life and actions than he does with his lips. He tells us others’ opinions are important by listening to them, that creation should be experienced not just seen and that our identity is found in Christ, not others’ opinions.”
A member of Columbia Fire and Rescue and a Giles County Fire and Rescue volunteer, Edwards is often one of the first on the scene, reinforcing the value of others’ lives over his own when rendering aid amidst tragedy. Whether it’s fighting fires, aiding at the scene of wrecks or taking part in a swift water rescue, he has become an important part of the local effort to keep South Central Tennessee safe.
“Cole is an exceptional young man who has dedicated countless hours to prepare for and respond to emergency and non-emergency events in his community,” GCFR Chief Billy Myers said. “Cole demonstrates a passion for carrying out the mission of Giles County Fire Rescue’s mission; ‘to save lives and protect property.’”
Myers noted all of the training Edwards has received since 2018 including training to become a firefighter and rescue technician with GCFR. He completed firefighter recruit training at the Tennessee Fire Service and Codes Enforcement Academy’s 10-week firefighter certification program and is also trained in emergency vehicle operations, emergency vehicle extrication and swift water rescue. In addition, Edwards successfully completed Emergency Medical Technician training.
Edwards has continued to develop his skills in every organization he has called home, including his newest, Columbia Fire and Rescue. He first joined the department as a part-time fire cadet in the summer of 2020 before being promoted to full-time after completing Columbia Fire and Rescue’s Cadet program. He currently serves Columbia Fire and Rescue as a full-time firefighter and Advanced EMT. During the past year, he also graduated from Columbia State Community College as a nationally registered AEMT.
“Cole will take action without having to be asked to do so. He is highly self-motivated and always goes out of his way to help others,” Columbia Fire Chief Ty Cobb said. “These are skills that develop naturally through experience in the field of emergency services and skills that Cole Edwards brought to the table the very first day he started with Columbia Fire and Rescue.”
Edwards has also benefited the department by using his skills learned in the field of exercise science to help ensure he and his fellow firefighters are ready for the rigors they will face in the field.
“Firefighting is very physically demanding and physical fitness is an integral part of any training program in the fire service. When Cole first started his career at Columbia Fire and Rescue, he took it upon himself to help improve our department’s workout program using his degree in exercise science. Cole is also known for going above and beyond to ensure our equipment and facilities are in excellent condition and ready to meet the needs of the citizens we serve,” Cobb added.
His family agreed with others who point to Edwards’ unassuming nature and willingness to put others before himself as a reason he makes an ideal Citizen Spotlight.
“One of Cole’s greatest and most unexpected gifts is the size of his heart,” sister Callie Edwards said on behalf of his family. “I have never met someone who will so quickly care about another person and be willing to help out, regardless of how it affects himself.”
She added that his triumph over adversity in his personal life is an inspiration to all who know him. Callie believes it was only a matter of time before the community came to see what those who were closest to Edwards knew all along.
“In the last couple of years, I’ve watched Cole find his rhythm as a first responder and begin to really live into the myriad of potential he has to give to the community. At the rate Cole is going, I fully believe it’s only a matter of time before more and more people in the Giles County community begin to see the greatness that’s been inside of Cole all along, just waiting to shine.”
