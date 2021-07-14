Colton Bass is just the type of citizen whose contributions have made a difference and stand out in the community in which he lives.
“He has never met a stranger,” wife Amelia Bass said.
The Stella native, who earned his agriculture business degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin in 2014, magna cum laude, goes to great lengths for benefits within his hometown; not only with assisting each year with events such as the Stella Fish Fry, but with his hay bale decorations as well.
“He loves to make people laugh,” Amelia insisted. “There is never a dull moment with him around.”
Most recently Bass constructed and painted a 15-foot teddy bear from hay bales to announce Amelia’s pregnancy. They are expecting their first baby, a boy, in October, when the couple will also be celebrating their fifth wedding anniversary.
“He’s quite a guy,” Amelia said. “Our life together has been a series of adventures so far, and there’s no telling what will be in store for us next.
“But I wouldn’t want anyone else by my side.”
The bear is just one of many he has built over the years. Bass’s hay bale sculptures have included Santa Claus, the Grinch, a jack-o’-lantern, Frankenstein and a ghost.
“He also loves to have a project, whether it be for our home or around the farm, he is never idle,” she said. “He is deeply rooted in agriculture, and the farm we live on has been in his family for more than a century.”
Colton is the son of Joey and Beverly Bass and is a member of Minor Hill United Methodist Church.
“His best friend is his dad, Joey,” nominator Chastity Hobbs said. “They do everything together — work, farm and keep Stella entertained.”
“Family is very valuable to him,” Amelia asserted. “His relationships with his family members are all unique and influential in their own ways, but the one that stands out the most is the relationship between Colton and Joey.
“They are inseparable, and I think it’s safe to say that Colton learned his drive from watching Joey.”
“Another pivotal person in Colton’s life would be his late grandfather, Sonny Bass,” she added. “Colton learned many lessons at the hands of his grandfather.”
The former captain of the Giles County football team who helped bring home the 2009 state championship win knows how to boost some spirit.
“I’ve never met someone our age that is so willing and dedicated to see something (his work, a side project or any commitment) through, all while giving it 100 percent of his effort regardless of how challenging it may be,” Amelia said.
When Bass is not putting in his time on the family farm or involved in a community event, he enjoys hunting, watching westerns and fishing.
“He is extraordinarily hard-working and dedicated to any task put before him,” Hobbs said. “He loves his family and is always willing to lend a hand where he is needed.”
“He believes hard work pays off,” Amelia added.
Here’s to the citizen who put chicken on the menu at the Stella Fish Fry!
“It’s been quite popular,” Amelia affirmed.
