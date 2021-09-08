If you happened to participate in the Giles County Public Library’s Summer Reading program, chances are, you got to meet a special duo.
Citizen Crystal Guess has a master’s degree in public service management and psychology. She has worked in child welfare for more than 20 years, and currently serves as the executive director of Junior’s House in Fayetteville, where she puts her considerable talents to use assisting children and families as they deal with the trauma of child abuse.
Guess has a special partner in what she does.
“Allin is the facility dog at Junior’s House Children’s Advocacy Center,” Guess explained. “Allin is a 5-year-old white lab/golden mix from a wonderful organization called Canine Companions.”
Guess is Allin’s trained handler — handlers and dogs are expertly trained to work in a health care, visitation or education setting. Not only does Guess work with Allin in a therapeutic setting, they also make visits to civic organizations, such as their recent participation during the “Animal Heroes” portion of the Library’s Summer Reading program.
According to GCPL Program Coordinator Teresa Burns, Guess’ visit was packed with interesting information and the kids especially enjoyed watching Allin perform commands and getting to interact with him.
“Allin just wowed the kids,” Burns said. “What [Guess] does is so valuable. I hope to have her visit with us again in the future.”
A comfort to children and adults alike in all settings, “Allin enjoys playing fetch, bowling and just resting his head on a child’s lap,” Guess said. “The children really enjoy seeing him.”
Guess and husband Michael are raising two children in Giles County. When not at work or visiting with Allin around the community, you can find her spending time with family. She enjoys camping, reading and is an active member of her church. Allin goes home with Guess every evening and is a member of the family.
The energy and devotion Guess and Allin pour into what they do can, perhaps, best be summed up by one of her favorite quotes from world leader Nelson Mandela, “History will judge us by the difference we make in the everyday lives of children.”
