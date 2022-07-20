Citizen Dale Blessing’s appreciation for the outdoors was instilled in him at an early age as a member of the FFA and 4-H in his Indiana home. Years later, after retirement, he brought that love of nature with him to Giles County.
A career Army soldier, who served during the Vietnam era, Blessing retired, but continued to perform the same type of job as a civilian. He retired from civil service in 2010 after nearly a half century of combined service.
Upon his second retirement, he moved to Tennessee and married wife Sandi in December 2010, becoming stepfather to Missy Locke and Jimmy Shores.
“He has made his home in Giles County and we are very lucky to have him as our dad,” the siblings shared. “He always puts us first and would do anything for anyone.”
The couple would build a log home on Clear Creek Lake, and Blessing soon found himself elected to the lake’s board of directors as president. That was in 2011, and Blessing is so well thought of, he holds that position to date.
“Dale loves Clear Creek Lake and it shows in his devotion and leadership of the board of directors,” members Steve and Judy Eubank said. “The environmental impact is very important to our lake community and efforts are ongoing with several agencies thanks to Dale.”
Blessing oversees the daily operation of the lake for its 75 or so residents and wears many hats. According to wife Sandi, he does a little of everything from spraying for unwanted vegetation on the lake’s perimeter to keeping a watchful eye on fishermen who may not realize that the lake is private. He also makes the annual arrangements to keep the lake stocked with fish.
Blessing produces a quarterly newsletter, keeping the residents updated on all things lake-related, and oversees the all-important bank stabilization process, keeping a watchful eye on any possible areas of erosion along the lake shoreline. Blessing also sees to the upkeep of the Clear Creek Community Center, keeping it in good working order for events and meetings.
“Dale keeps watch over the weather conditions and stays connected with property owners around the lake, especially those from out of town,” the Eubanks said. “We appreciate all his efforts at the lake as well as his dedicated service to our country.”
If you’re looking for dependability, look no further.
“It seems that everybody depends on Dale at some time or other,” wife Sandi shared. “He is respected and appreciated by all who know him and he is willing to help anybody and usually does, every day.”
