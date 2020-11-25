While some careers may be chosen for the incentives they will bring the employee over their lifetime, others are sought for the lifelong contributions they can have on others.
“Every adult has a group of teachers that pointed the way to the light,” Giles County High School 2020 Teacher of the Year Daryl Campbell said. “My group includes a high school band director, a middle school English teacher and a college literature professor.”
Now, Campbell is among that special group of teachers who are admired by the students they have not only taught but inspired.
“I was blessed to have many extraordinary teachers, but Mr. Campbell stands out among them,” former student Cary Jane Malone said. “He didn’t just talk ‘at’ us. He challenged us to examine the information at hand, to study it, dissect it and form our own conclusions.”
Campbell has taught at Giles County High School for 25 years. He teaches U.S. History and A.P. U.S. History.
“Mr. Campbell is a great asset to Giles County High School,” GCHS Assistant Principal Scott Hanna said. “He is one of our true veteran teachers.”
Earning his Bachelor of Science in Communications/History from the University of Tennessee at Martin and master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from Freed-Hardeman University, Campbell has an encouraging philosophy.
“The teacher’s job is to inspire, motivate, facilitate, entertain, challenge, question the answers, answer the questions, give guidance, advice when solicited, cajole, plead, chastise, praise and forgive,” Campbell said. “A teacher is the foundation builder of a structure he or she may never see.”
Not only students, but also his colleagues appreciate the job well done.
“His dedication to the teaching profession shows in the way he interacts with his students,” Hanna said. “We are blessed to have him.”
Moving to Tennessee from Leavenworth, Kansas, at 10 years of age, Campbell has given back to his community through his aptitude in teaching.
While History is his gig, he enjoys both listening to and playing music, reading and movies — a connoisseur of the arts.
Campbell and wife Melanie have been married for 34 years and have three children and five grandchildren.
With a passion for teaching that will long be remembered, Campbell’s impression continues to be a guiding light for those fortunate students who have called him their instructor.
“Much of our classroom time was filled with discussions, debates and the exchange of ideas that taught us how to go forth into the world and be active and engaged members of society,” Malone added.
Not everyone can have such a tremendous impact on the lives they touch. Carry on, Mr. Campbell!
