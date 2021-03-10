The accolades that Citizen David Crane has been receiving lately might be considered by some and even by Crane himself, as an embarrassment of riches, were it not that he is deserving of each and every one. Crane is a man who works hard for his community and expects nothing in return.
He was nominated by friend and Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency colleague David Robertson for his altruistic and hardworking nature.
“I would like to nominate Wildlife Officer David Crane for Citizen of the Week,” Robertson explained. “He was chosen as TWRA Officer of the Year for region two (middle TN) in 2020. He was also given the Law Enforcement Officer of the Year award by the Exchange Club on Jan. 19, 2021.
“It is a pleasure to have David Crane for a partner — David loves his job and it shows.”
Crane began his career with TWRA 30 years ago and is a member of the state dive team. He is also a founding member of TWRA’s K-9 program.
“David has taught countless hunter education classes and school programs through the years,” Robinson said. “He has worked long hours in extreme weather conditions while performing his law enforcement duties.”
A graduate of Tennessee Tech, he received his bachelor’s degree in wildlife management with an emphasis in biology. A couple of years ago, he decided to get a master’s degree in criminal justice and is currently working toward that goal through Middle Tennessee State University.
Married to wife Jenny, they have raised two daughters, Candice Brown and Tori Chapman. An active member of Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Church, he serves as a lay leader. In his spare time he enjoys his family, hunting, diving, playing guitar and tinkering in his shop on woodwork.
Community-minded, Crane has served in the Pulaski Lion’s Club for several years and was the recipient of the Lion’s Community Service Award for 2013-14 and voted Lion of the Year for 2014. He also served as president of the club from 2018-19 and was Giles County Fair Chairman for several years.
“David has been an invaluable asset to the club and is a hard worker, always someone you can count on,” remarked fellow Lion Benny Birdsong.
“The work David does with youth education and outreach is outstanding,” Robertson said. “He deserves to be recognized, and I really appreciate the opportunity to do it.”
