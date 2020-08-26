Longtime educator Dawn Lugert is an advocate for all of her students and always puts their interests first and foremost in her classroom.
The 2020 Southside Elementary School 5-8 Teacher of the Year has 21 years of teaching experience. She began her college degree locally at Martin Methodist College and finished her bachelor’s at Middle Tennessee State University, from which she also obtained her master’s.
Following one year at Marshall County, Lugert has spent the last two decades teaching at various Giles County Schools. Most of her years, however, have been spent at Southside where she is currently the Special Education Reading and Math instructor for grades 3-5.
“She is the team leader at Southside for Special Education and she acts as a liaison between the district office and other special ed teachers at SES,” Principal Carmen Hayes explained.
While she admits there were many who inspired her to follow her career path in education, two people in particular stand out, Miss Morris and Mr. Eubanks at Richland School.
Lugert’s philosophy is a simple one that has brought many of her students success over the years.
“I never give up on a student,” she said. “I expect a lot from them and they understand that as soon as they walk through the door. Patience and developing a strong rapport is critical to their learning.”
Lugert and husband Nathan have two children, Mathias and Madeline, both of whom attend Richland School, and an older son, Damien, who resides in North Dakota. When she is not working with her students, she enjoys a busy home life with her family — spending time together is a priority. As do most educators, she loves to read and learn new things.
“Dawn is an advocate for her students, she always puts their interests first in decision-making to best serve them,” Hayes said. “She has a great rapport with families and they feel comfortable approaching her with a problem. She is always professional and a problem solver when faced with a dilemma.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.