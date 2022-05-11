Citizen Debbie Underwood has spent a lifetime serving others. She is known for her willingness to help anyone at anytime, under any circumstances. For the last decade, she has been the face of first Richland Elementary and then Richland High schools, serving as school secretary.
Underwood’s career with the public actually began with the United States Postal Service, where she spent more than 25 years, working first as a clerk before becoming the postmaster for the Lynnville Post Office and then the Pulaski Post Office. She began her second career as the secretary for RES in 2012 and has been secretary at RHS since 2020.
“Mrs. Underwood has been a blessing to Richland School,” RHS Counselor Sommer Mitchell said. “As much as she cares to do her job with grace, accuracy and efficiency, she cares about us in the office a little more, as if we are her own. We are grateful to call her ours.”
Underwood and husband of 45 years Gary have three children — Beth, Rebecca and Russ — and six grandsons —Will, Cooper, Colton, Jackson, Brayden and Travis, who all help to keep her busy. Family always comes first; Underwood is known to put just about anything on hold at a moment’s notice to go fishing, hunting, ATV riding, bake cookies or anything else her grandsons want to do.
In her free time, the devoted wife and mother loves to read and take girls’ trips with her daughters. She can also often be found supporting her grandsons at any of their sporting activities, as well as cheering on the Richland basketball program. She is an active member of Stillwaters Church.
“A mom’s love is beautiful and ours is beautiful on the inside and out,” her children shared. “Her unconditional love and support have shaped us into the adults we are today and we are blessed to call her our mom.”
For RHS Librarian Missy Locke, Underwood’s impact has spanned many years and circumstances.
“I have had the pleasure to know Mrs. Debbie for many years, from church as my children’s Sunday school teacher to now as our school secretary,” Locke said. “She is one of the hardest workers I know and always does it with a smile. Everyone loves her.”
RHS Bookkeeper Kim Williams concurred, adding, “Debbie is a kind and loving lady. She will go out of her way to help others, and is a great friend and co-worker. Richland School has been honored to have her.”
