Citizen Delia Marchant, 16, takes advantage of every opportunity that comes her way to help anyone in need, whether it is a teaching opportunity, the opportunity to step into a leadership role or a simple kindness offered to someone in need of moral support.
The daughter of Dan and Sadie Marchant, the home-schooled teenager has an older brother Garth and a younger brother Charlie Jay. Her extensive farm family includes dog Oswin, a flock of chickens, a herd of cattle, two horses and two goats. For Marchant, family, community and farm life are what it’s all about.
“Delia is self-motivated and hard-working,” mom Sadie explained. “But most of all, she loves and includes every person she meets. She has a special way of getting kids to participate and join in when they are new or nervous.”
She provided a perfect example of her daughter’s giving spirit.
“A young girl was singing at church for the first time and got a little flustered and lost her place, Delia jumped to her feet and ran to the stage to rescue her with a hug and some backup singing.”
As a member of Giles County 4-H, Marchant has made a significant mark on the program. She is an elected junior representative for the 4-H State Council, currently serves as the Creative Clovers’ secretary and is a certified 4-H Teen volunteer. She has previously served as president of the Creative Clovers, as well as vice president of the Honor Club. She advanced to the 4-H Public Speaking Regional Competition last year and has won the Teen Leadership Award.
She is also a member of the Giles County Master Gardeners, where she serves as historian, the Giles County Cattleman’s Association and Giles Youth Leadership.
Marchant’s focus is in and on the world of agriculture. In the future, she plans to attend the University of Tennessee to pursue a career in agriculture leadership. To this end, she has received a scholarship to the 4-H National Agri-Science Summit.
In her spare time, Marchant sings with Harmony Homeschool Choir as well as her church worship team. She volunteers with the Boys and Girls Club on their community garden and works on a variety of service projects through 4-H and her church.
She also loves to garden.
“One year at Christmas, she asked for my husband to build her a greenhouse,” her mom recalled. “The next spring, she taught herself how to start seeds and grow a garden.”
“Delia rarely asks for material things, and is the most giving person I know,” her mom shared. “She makes homemade watercolor cards for thank you’s and birthdays; she’ll spend hours a week on them. If you are lucky enough to know her, you’ve probably received one of these special gifts.
“She works really hard and seeks out every leadership and community opportunity she can. She does so much with very little recognition and it’s so special to see her efforts are making an impact on others.”
