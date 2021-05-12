The second chapter of life for most people involves a move to warmer climes or a beach adjacent community, traveling the world or simply having the luxury of spending more time with family and friends. For citizen Denis Mahoney, chapter two means something entirely different including, as a member of local writers group “Ramblin’ Writers,” the publication of a book called “Memories.”
While Giles County is his adopted home, Mahoney was born in New York City and spent the early years of his life and career there as an iron worker and welder, leaving his mark on the world. Five years of that time was spent on the construction of the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge in New York City. A monument to steel construction, the bridge held the title of longest suspension bridge in the world from the time of its opening in 1964 until 1981, and has even had the distinction of appearing on a U.S. commemorative stamp.
Later Mahoney moved to California and, at the age of 47, he pursued his Associates of Arts degree at Santa Monica Community College. He graduated at age 54, proving it’s never too late to go back to school.
“It took seven years to complete his degree because he was working full-time and could only fit in one course at a time,” explained friend and nominator Cynthia Ripp. “I admire Denis’ work ethic and life philosophy. He may be a late bloomer, but he never gives up. Sticking with the dangerous bridge building work, quitting smoking, staying sober, going back to school and finishing his degree seven years later — all those things show true character.”
Mahoney and wife Rosalind (Roz) were married for 20 years, until her death in 2003. He is a U.S. Army veteran and an active member of American Legion Post 60 in Pulaski where he held the office of Sergeant of Arms for 22 years. He is a member of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, and of the World of Books reading club at the Giles County Public Library, in addition to the Library’s Ramblin’ Writers group. A student of human nature, he enjoys reading, writing, travel and talking with people.
“Ever since Denis became a member of the writing group in 2010, he has been so quiet and unassuming about his writing, always believing that others were so much better,” Ripp said. “Yet, over the years, each time he read his work, the group recognized his unique way of telling a story. They encouraged him to keep writing because his stories were fun, touching and often true.
“He has always said it makes him happy if, at the end of the day, he has made one person smile. With the publication of this book, “Memories,” Denis gives us a real example of never giving up on a worthwhile dream.”
