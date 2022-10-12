The word centenarian is closely associated with longevity. As the number of centenarians grow, those who reach that golden age of 100 are examples of how to live well. Centenarian Doris Elaine Bouck Eslick is such an example living right here in Giles County with her centenarian husband Tol Eslick. 

“I’m so very blessed and thankful to have both parents, 100 years old and healthy,” daughter Elaine McCord said. “They’re energizer bunnies for sure.”

IMG_9820(1) web.jpg

Centenarian Doris Eslick celebrates 100 eventful years Oct. 5 with a visit from First National Bank representative Melinda Toone, who presented her with the bank’s customary $100 gift.   Submitted
IMG_9744 web.jpg

Doris Eslick

