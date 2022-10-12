The word centenarian is closely associated with longevity. As the number of centenarians grow, those who reach that golden age of 100 are examples of how to live well. Centenarian Doris Elaine Bouck Eslick is such an example living right here in Giles County with her centenarian husband Tol Eslick.
“I’m so very blessed and thankful to have both parents, 100 years old and healthy,” daughter Elaine McCord said. “They’re energizer bunnies for sure.”
Eslick, with husband of 73 years Tol, raised two daughters, Elaine McCord and Marcia Drayton. She is a proud grandmother to five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. They are known to be her greatest joy in life and are likely to have contributed to her longevity.
Born in Atlanta, Ga., on Oct. 5, 1922, Eslick grew up near the Atlanta zoo and, at night, could hear the lions roar. As a child, she would visit Confederate Soldiers Home with her mother and “the family attended Confederate Baptist Church where the preacher gave his sermon from their large family Bible from the pulpit,” McCord shared.
In high school, Eslick played clarinet in the marching band, which would lead to one of the most memorable experiences of her long life.
“The biggest thrill of her lifetime was marching down Peachtree Street on Dec. 15, 1939, in the parade that escorted Clark Gable and Vivian Leigh to the Loews Grand Theater for the premier of Gone With the Wind,” McCord said. “She also attended the premier that night.”
Eslick came to Giles County by way of Washington D.C. and then Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii.
“After graduating high school, mom accepted a secretarial job in Washington D.C.,” McCord explained. “One day, someone announced that there was a job opening for a secretary on the naval base at Kaneohe Bay, Hawaii. She eagerly took the job.
“The day she arrived she was told there was a formal dance on base that night, and that she should go. Although exhausted, she dressed in her formal gown and was set up on a blind date with navy pilot Taliaferro (Tol) Grant Eslick from Pulaski.”
The rest, as they say, is history — a long history.
“After he left, they stayed in contact and eventually married on Jan. 29, 1950,” McCord said. “They will celebrate their 73rd wedding anniversary Jan. 29, 2023.”
There are many things that have contributed to Eslick’s long life, her family and friends included. A Pulaski resident for decades, McCord said her mother “is still a proud Georgian at heart.”
Through the years, “she loved to jitterbug, play bridge and golf, and was active in her daughters’ school activities,” McCord added, noting, “she still loves Clark Gable and has watched “Gone With the Wind” over 100 times.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.