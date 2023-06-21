After caring for generations of Giles Countians, Dr. Charles Douglas Haney is set to retire. A celebration in his honor, open to the public, is set for Friday, June 30, from 4-6 p.m. at First National Bank’s Giles Heritage Theatre. Submitted
Dr. Charles Douglas Haney has touched the lives of many Giles Countians over the past 41 years. He has been present for them at some of the most joyous times and some of the most stressful and emotional ones — holding a hand, patting a shoulder, giving hope to many and treating them as members of a family, his family.
“There’s no sufficient amount of words to express how loved Dr. Haney is, not only by his patients, but his office family as well,” Nurse Practitioner Erica Blocker said. “He is one of the most dedicated, hard-working physicians I know and genuinely a great person.
“He has been a mentor, friend and a saving grace to so many,” Blocker added. “While I know he’ll never be far away, his retirement is bittersweet. I will miss him terribly, but he deserves the time off to spend with his family.”
“I’ve had the pleasure of working for Dr. Haney for the past 10 years,” Nurse Practitioner Kelly Pickett said. “His retirement is greatly deserved. We will all miss him dearly.”
RN Natalie Abbott noted how fulfilling working for Haney has been.
“I’ve shared the hallways at Physicians and Surgeons with Dr. Haney for the last 17-plus years, and I’m so thankful for his hard work and dedication,” Abbott said. “I’ve grown so much while working alongside him, both professionally and personally. I never imagined just one job and such a great boss would be so rewarding. I will miss him more than words can express, but I’m very thankful for the legacy he will leave behind.”
Born in Lester, Ala., and raised in Minor Hill, Haney graduated from Giles County High School in 1972 and continued his studies at Martin Methodist College and then at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville, graduating with a Bachelor of Arts degree. He then earned his Doctor of Medicine from the University of Tennessee Health Science Center and completed his Family Practice Residency at the University of Alabama, Huntsville.
Haney was the number one graduate at Martin Methodist College and the UT College of Liberal Arts. He is a member of Phi Beta Kappa, the oldest academic honor society in the United States, as well as national medical honor society Alpha Omega Alpha.
Upon completion of his residency, Haney began practicing medicine in Giles County as one of the founding partners of Physicians & Surgeons in Pulaski, and as a member of the STRHS Pulaski (then-Hillside Hospital) medical staff. He also held the position of NHC attending physician from 1982-2020 and is the medical director of NHC Homecare.
“He has been a great asset to the community and superb in every way,” former business partner Dr. W.H. Murrey shared. “It’s time for him to spread his wings and take some time for himself. He deserves it.”
Former business partner Dr. Charles Burger characterized Haney as “intelligent, efficient and focused,” adding he would get upset if patients didn’t do well.
Colleague Dr. Amit Choksi described Haney as a good man and great physician with an unrivaled legacy.
By his side for 45 years, wife Tammy Bailey Haney and he raised three children — sons, Brad Haney and Dr. Alan Haney, and daughter Leslie Haney Horn. They are grandparents to Gracie, Peyton, Owen, Lydia, Walker, Neyland, Charlie and Harrison.
“Dad showed us as children, as well as the community, the importance of faith, hard work, integrity and service to others,” Dr. Alan Haney said.
Daughter Leslie Haney Horn concurred, noting, “His commitment to the community and to his patients has always been admirable to me. That won’t end with his retirement. God still has much in store for my dad. I look forward to seeing this next chapter unfold for him.”
Aside from spending time with his family, Haney enjoys coin collecting, antiquing and genealogy, and is, of course, an avid supporter of UT athletics.
He has been a member of the First National Board of Directors since 1993, and the UT President’s Council, UT Foundation Board and UTS Advisory Board since 2022. He also sat on the UT Alumni Association Board of Governors from 2015-18.
He is an active member of Pulaski’s First Baptist Church where he has served as a deacon since 1988, is a trustee and co-finance chair of the Building Program. He received the Man of the Year Award in 2009.
Don Haney described his brother as a “Godly man with a heart for others,” adding, “So happy he’s my brother, and I have great respect for him.”
After 41 years of service to the citizens of Giles County, Haney will be celebrated by his family and the community at First National Bank’s Giles Heritage Theatre Friday, June 30, from 4-6 p.m. The community is invited to the informal event to express their well
wishes.
“After years of serving and caring for the great people of Giles County, he can relax and do some more of the things he enjoys,” brother Daniel Haney said. “We love you big brother and hope you enjoy your much deserved retirement!”
“I hope this next chapter of your life brings you great happiness and fulfillment,” sister Diane Green added. “Best wishes for a well deserved retirement!”
