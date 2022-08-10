by Johnny Phelps
Staff Writer
In September 2018, Dr. Elizabeth (Beth) Louie opened her practice, Southern Tennessee Internal Medicine, associated with STRHS, in Lynnville.
Since then, she has been such a blessing to Giles County, especially the Lynnville area.
“She came to us from Miami, Fla., at a time when we really needed someone with her experience and knowledge about all phases of good health care,” Lynnville resident Floyd Pratt said. “We as a community are extremely fortunate she chose to live here and work with us to maintain our wellbeing.”
Louie’s nurse has been with her from the start.
“We met four years ago and immediately became friends, we just meshed,” Marlie Barnhill recalled. “I can not say enough good things about her. She is a remarkable doctor, but even more than that, she is a remarkable woman and human being. She is just the most normal, real person you will ever meet. What you see is what you get. There is no pretense about her. Her total honesty and sincerity forms the foundation of trust in her relationships with her patients, and her friends.
“Her patients adore her. She is the rare doctor who takes time to know each patient. She shows them kindness, sympathy and empathy. Our patients are people she brings into the practice and into her life. She is so generous with her patients, with her time and resources. She will return every phone call every day, long after our office has closed, to address our patients’ questions and concerns.”
Her generosity does not stop there.
“She will provide and purchase medications when a patient is unable to do so for themselves. She has made many house-calls on her own time for which she was paid nothing. But those patients have showered us with beautiful handwritten notes, baked goods and fresh vegetables.
“Because of Dr. Louie, our patients are well-cared for, our patients are loved, our patients are part of our family and community, and our patients are loyal, all because of this wonderful physician.”
Louie’s devotion to her chosen community has not gone unnoticed.
“What a great day for the people in the Lynnville area when Dr. Louie brought her medical knowledge here!” Lynnville resident Judy Hewitt Roberts added. “Dr. Louie has been an asset to us from day one. Her caring attitude, her attention to patients’ needs and her pleasant manner made us all lover her. We in Lynnville were blessed when she drove into town!”
For Barnhill, Louie makes coming to work each day a joy.
“I love working with Dr. Louie,” Barnhill shared. “I look forward to coming to work every day. Our office is filled with laughter. Dr. Louie is the “fun” doctor— always happy, upbeat and optimistic. Yes, there are times when we are sad and times when we cry. We share those times, too, with our patients and each other.
“She is the greatest communicator. She is the person in the room everyone is drawn to and she has a way of making everyone in the room feel special. She is the person with the greatest wit and sense of humor.”
For Barnhill, Louie’s example is a model more doctors should follow.
“Dr. Louie reads voraciously and keeps up-to-date on everything,” she added. “She is the ‘rare’ doctor that the health care system needs more of.
“I am in awe of Dr. Louie, her life, her adventures and all her accomplishments, and I am so proud of the physician and great person she is. She studied in Grenada, and made many sacrifices, living in poor housing, lack of meat and other foods to eat, lack of clean water and limited access to electricity. She was a strong young woman to endure that. She loved her time there; to her it was a great adventure.”
Louie and Barnhill have both become fixtures in the community.
“Dr. Louie and I belong to the Soda Pop Breakfast Club,” Barnhill explained. “We are the only females in that club. We all have breakfast together every day with our breakfast buddies. We talk politics, tell jokes, make fun of each other and solve the world’s problems. We are a family. It is the perfect beginning to each day.”
Pratt summed it up best.
“She fully embraced our community and our community fully embraced her. Thanks, Doc!”
Read more about Louie’s extraordinary life in the accompanying Giles Paths feature.
