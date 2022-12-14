For Dr. Melissa McClure, every opportunity in life begins with education. From kindergarten up, she believes in encouraging her students to discover their strengths. She holds strong to the belief that teachers makes a difference, both visible and invisible, in the life of their students.
“Everything you do in life takes you where you are supposed to be,” McClure said. “I believe that a student’s education from the first day of kindergarten until high school graduation is a path to his or her postsecondary success.
“The most valuable role I serve as a teacher is encouraging students to discover their postsecondary strengths. I chose teaching as a way of life because I felt that I could make a difference in the lives of young people.’
“I still hold firmly to that belief. As teachers, the evidence of our work and success is far less noticeable than the physical evidence that doctors, artists, construction workers and architects see. The influence that we teachers have on our students’ lives occurs slowly and may not be visible to us for years. We teach relying solely upon the belief that we have made a difference in the life of a child.”
Now in her 37th year of teaching, McClure has taught every grade from three-12 in various southern states, and is in her 15th year at Richland. She was chosen as the school’s Teacher of the Year for grades 9-12, and went on to be selected as the District Level Winner as well.
She received her bachelor’s in education from Columbus State University, her master’s from Northwestern State University and her Doctor of Education Degree/Curriculum and Instruction from Tennessee State University.
“Dr. McClure has an amazing and genuine positive attitude and patience with all her students,” colleague Rachael Fernandez shared. “I have learned a lot about patience and organization from her!”
McClure credits her choice in profession to the teachers she met during her own educational journey.
“My inspiration to become a teacher was the amazing teachers I had throughout my school career. During my middle school years, I was blessed with teachers who cared about me and encouraged me to excel. They made me feel special and helped me realize my potential.”
“It was during this time in my life that I decided I wanted to teach, so that I could make an impact on students in much the same way that my teachers did on me.
“In addition, had it not been for Mr. Fred G. Laine, my vocational agriculture teacher at Lebanon High School, I would not have had the opportunity to attend college. Mr. Laine believed in me. He helped me acquire scholarships and grants that paid for my education, making me the first generation to attend college in my family. I owe my career to this very special teacher.”
An active member of Odd Fellows Hall Church of Christ, McClure has been married to husband Gary for more than 20 years. They have two children, Sydney and Dalton. In her free time, she loves to spend time with her family, vacationing with them at the beach. She also enjoys working out and reading.
“Mrs. McClure is a very kind and compassionate teacher and co-worker,” fellow teacher April Grisham said. “She strives to take care of her students, to help them thrive. She is often in the background helping with the many different tasks that go on at Richland School. She is an awesome person and educator.”
