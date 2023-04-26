IMG_2961 web.jpg

In her free time, Giles County District Teacher of the Year for Grades 5-8 Dustin Rose enjoys spending time with husband Chip and their six children.   Submitted

Educators are a unique breed of individual who take on the responsibility of molding and shaping future generations. Citizen Dustin Rose is no exception, evidenced by her selection as Richland Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year for grades 5-8. She went on to be honored as the overall District Teacher of the Year for that category.

Rose has spent her 16-year teaching career at RES, beginning with 12 years as a Pre-K teacher and currently in her fourth year teaching special education. In that time, she has become well-known for her devotion to her students.

