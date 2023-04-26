Educators are a unique breed of individual who take on the responsibility of molding and shaping future generations. Citizen Dustin Rose is no exception, evidenced by her selection as Richland Elementary School’s Teacher of the Year for grades 5-8. She went on to be honored as the overall District Teacher of the Year for that category.
Rose has spent her 16-year teaching career at RES, beginning with 12 years as a Pre-K teacher and currently in her fourth year teaching special education. In that time, she has become well-known for her devotion to her students.
“Mrs. Dustin Rose is an excellent educator,” RES Principal Lynn Hosay said. “In her time as an educator, she has proven to be very dedicated and a strong advocate for her students.”
Rose received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Tennessee at Martin and her master’s in education from Middle Tennessee State University. She is certified to teach special education for Pre-K-12th grade, regular education K-8 and is highly qualified for middle school.
Her teaching philosophy is a sound one.
“I believe relationships come first before learning can truly take place,” Rose shared. “Students will work hard for people who make them feel safe and loved.
“My job is to advocate for my students and their families, and I also feel that all progress, no matter how big or small or how long it takes, should be celebrated.”
Rose grew up in Giles County, attended Minor Hill School and graduated of Giles County High School in 2003. She was inspired to teach by watching her own mother touch lives.
“I have loved working with children as long as I can remember,” she said. “My mom was a special education teacher as well. Seeing her heart for her students and how hard she worked for each of them showed me how one person can truly make a difference for a child.”
Rose married her high school sweetheart, Chip, and they are parents to six children. As such, they are kept busy with recitals, practices and ballgames. In their spare time, they enjoy camping with her parents, her brother and his family. The family serves at First Baptist Church in Pulaski.
“Her abilities to manage and multi-task are phenomenal,” Hosay concluded. “We are very blessed to have her at Richland Elementary School.”
