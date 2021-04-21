Citizen Edna Fitzgerald has a great love of animals. You can tell that by her own menagerie, which includes cats, dogs and draft horses.
This caring and giving individual wanted to be sure that one of the largest pet sectors of the community was well taken care of.
“I was hearing more and more that people were having trouble providing food for their dogs, especially seniors,” Fitzgerald explained. “Some were even going without food to provide for their dogs.”
This was a perfect opportunity for Fitzgerald to take action.
“I got the idea to help provide food through the Pet Food Pantry, free of charge, for those in need and, after talking it over with my husband, he said that he thought that I should do it.”
So, after mentioning the idea to the director of God’s Storehouse, the offer was made for her to use the location as a distribution center for the project.
“It’s nice to have a reliable location that we can distribute from,” Fitzgerald said. “We use the Storehouse criteria to decide who is most eligible for the food.
“Seniors are our priority. Their pets provide so much companionship and love for them.”
Thus far, Fitzgerald has bought most of the food herself, but she does take donations that are dropped off at God’s Storehouse. The large bags of food are broken down into more manageable bags and passed out on the last Saturday of each month.
“We were seeing mostly seniors at first, but as Covid-19 increased, we are seeing a pretty much 50-50 mix of seniors and the general public. Some people leave a small donation of as much as they can when they pick up the food, but it is meant to be free-of-charge.”
Fitzgerald’s relationship with God’s Storehouse began when she worked for the store for two-three years.
She has also been a volunteer with the Giles County Humane Association and for a rescue organization in Northern Alabama. She was a pet foster parent for both organizations.
The Pet Food Pantry giveaway is held the last Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. The next distribution will be April 24. Low-income seniors have first priority; you must provide name, address and proof of income.
Donations of pet food, treats and/or toys may be dropped off at God’s Storehouse or call Edna Fitzgerald, 363-3863.
