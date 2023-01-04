Eliza Marsh is a young woman whose Christian faith guides her in every aspect of her daily life. As such, she has dedicated her life to helping those in need.
Marsh believes in the power of prayer and will tell you that it works. She has always felt the call to serve long-term in the mission field and waited patiently for the Lord to call on her to serve, dad Kevin Marsh explained.
In her own words, “The Lord is so faithful and prayer is so powerful, even if it does take eight years for an answer and an opportunity of a lifetime.”
According to her dad, “Eliza has a huge heart for mission work and has traveled to several U.S. locations to serve, and several out of country locations. But her desire and dream has always been to serve as a longtime missionary.
“She loves the Lord and meeting the needs of others. Her prayers were answered when she got to serve on a 10-week mission journey to France where she served with Greater Europe Missions this past summer.”
Marsh leads a weekly bible study and works closely with the Baptist Student Ministry of her childhood home church, First Baptist Church, Pulaski.
“Her laughter is contagious, her smile shines brightly, her personality beams with excitement for the Lord,” her dad shared. “Her compassion for others is way beyond any words I could write or try to explain, and oh the joy she brings, to everyone she meets, is
The 2018 graduate of Giles County High School earned her associate degree in social work from Columbia State Community College and then attended Trevecca Nazarene University, where she graduated Magna Cum Laude with her bachelor’s degree in 2022. She currently works as a placement specialist for Medical Personnel Services.
In her spare time, Marsh enjoys spending time with family and friends. She loves to travel and the beach is one of her favorite places to relax. She also enjoys cooking, and will tell you that baking is her stress relief.
