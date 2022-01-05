Elizabeth Roller discovered a very early appreciation for the written word, which makes this citizen the perfect person to pass that love of books and reading on to the next generation at the Giles County Public Library.
“Her love in writing, reading books leads her to a lifelong dedication to make books available for everyone,” explained dad Randy Roller.
The 2009 graduate of Giles County High School was, of course, an English Literature major at Martin Methodist College where she was a recipient of the Barton Scholarship and graduated Suma Cum Laude in 2013. She immediately took on the position of Youth Services Librarian at the Giles County Public Library and threw herself into her work.
Working with a generation of youngsters who sometimes prefer gaming and technology to reading, Roller works hard to prove that the library and its programs are still relevant. She is the story time librarian, the summer reading coordinator and the librarian in charge of the Teen Creative, Dungeons and Dragons and Fandomonium clubs.
“I love watching her at story time with the kids,” library Program Coordinator Teresa Burns said. “Her relationship with all the kids is amazing, from story time [children] to Dungeons and Dragons teenagers.”
What does a librarian do in her spare time you ask? She reads and collects books with a pension for fantasy and horror novels. She also enjoys writing, art, theatre and travel. Roller enjoys visiting state parks in particular.
“Elizabeth does a great job at everything she does here at the library,” Director Cindy Nesbitt said. “She is always willing to pitch in and help wherever needed; she is excellent at helping people at the front desk with whatever they need and the kids love her at story time on Fridays, as well as the teens in all of the teen programs she coordinates.”
Roller’s mom, Melissa, explains it best.
“Elizabeth’s love for books began very early in life, her first words being — ‘read books mommie.’ Elizabeth has the love of books and Giles County youth totally in her heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.