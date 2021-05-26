Citizen Faye Appleton utilizes her creativity and work ethic in every task she takes on, both at her job and when serving her community as a member of the Pulaski Lions Club. Submitted
Citizen Ida “Faye” Appleton has spent a lifetime quietly working behind the scenes, dedicated to her family, friends and hometown. She is described as someone who is loyal, compassionate and always ready to help anyone in need — anytime, anywhere.
She graduated from Giles County High School, married Donny Appleton more than 50 years ago and raised her family in her native county. They were blessed with four children — Stephanie, Donny Jr., Dustin and Willa — who have in turn blessed them with nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, with the seventh on the way.
Appleton has had a long career in the community that included work at Sunshine Cleaners before she started with Carl’s Flowers, later to become Chapman’s Florist. At Chapman’s, her creativity and love for flowers really shine in everything she does.
“Faye is very talented,” nominator and fellow Pulaski Lions club member Madolyn Hamlett said. “I went in recently with a design idea for a wreath with tea cups to go with my teapot collection. She used a picture I took and she designed and made a beautiful wreath.”
As an active member of the Shore’s Baptist Church, Appleton can often be found singing in the choir.
She is also known for loving to dig in the dirt — be it vegetables or flowers — canning, quilting and her abilities in the kitchen. She loves to cook for her family and friends.
A longtime member of the Pulaski Lions Club, she has served as the club’s treasurer. She also took on the oversight and management of the concession stands for their annual Giles County Fair as well as the fair’s beauty pageant.
Her work with the Lions Club and in the community brought her recognition with the group’s highest award. The Melvin Jones Fellowship Award is given to those lions who do humanitarian works.
“Faye is a very dependable, honest person,” Hamlett added. “She is compassionate, a friend to all and a dedicated, hard worker.”
