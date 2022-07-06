Minor Hill School’s 2022 PreK-4 Teacher of the Year Felecia Hargrove has taught fourth graders math and science at MHS for 24 years. Over that time, she has made a difference in the lives of hundreds of children, something she set out to do from an early age.
“I can’t really remember ever wanting to be anything else,” Hargrove explained of her chosen profession. “As a small girl, I used to line my dolls up in my bedroom and teach them.”
Hargrove received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education for grades K-8 from Martin Methodist College, now UT Southern.
Although she always wanted to teach, it was one particular educator in her past who would inspire how Hargrove navigated her future.
“Edith Long, my third grade teacher, inspired me to want to make a difference in the life of a child, not just teach them,” Hargrove said.“I want every student I teach to feel special and loved.”
Observers would say she’s succeeding.
“Mrs. Hargrove makes learning math fun for our fourth graders,” MHS Principal Lance Evans said. “Every time I go into her room, the kids are totally engaged in the lesson with a smile on their faces.”
Hargrove’s philosophy is that “learning must be fun and engaging” and she endeavors “to incorporate music and movement in every lesson.”
She and husband Keith live in the Fall River Community. In her free time, she enjoys practically anything that involves being outdoors, particularly nature photography.
“Mrs. Hargrove is a dedicated teacher who has high expectations for all her students,” Evans concluded. “She has a passion for teaching and a love of her students, and Minor Hill School is very fortunate to have her.”
