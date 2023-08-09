Citizen Gail Wolaver is known for her dedication to work, to her family and to her friends. She is described as a woman who is more than willing to help when there is a need, who is known to show up with a kind word and a sweet treat to share.
Longtime friend Linda Holt first met Wolaver through Holt’s uncle, Vernon Hardy, whom Wolaver spent many years working for. Though Hardy has since passed, Wolaver continues to visit his wife, Melba, in the nursing home, Holt shared.
“She’s just one of those good people of the earth, that you don’t see many of. There are not enough good adjectives to describe her. She’s been a great friend to our family.”
Numbers have always held an attraction for Wolaver and, after careers keeping books for J&J Propane, a bank in Ardmore and others, she started her career with Giles County Sept. 1, 1998, working in the Register of Deeds office for 10 years. She then transferred to former County Executive Janet Vanzant’s office, where she worked until 2012.
“I worked with Gail for many years,” Vanzant said. “She is a wonderful person.”
Wolaver transferred once more, this time to the Giles County Office of Finance, where she still works today, handling accounts payable and payroll for various county entities, along with many other duties.
“Gail is a dedicated, determined and loyal employee and takes her position very seriously,” Giles County Finance Director Beth Moore-Sumners shared. “She has an amazing memory. If I need to remember something, I always tell her because she won’t forget. She is kind and understanding and will always lend a helping hand. She also makes some of the best Sun-Drop and Caramel cakes around.”
Wolaver and husband Junior have been married for 30 years with two sons from his previous marriage. She is active with New Zion Baptist Church and loves to cook, garden and preserve. Her cooking talents were passed down to her from her mother and grandmother.
“She is one of the best country cooks,” husband Junior said. “She has the best personality, she knows everyone. She is very likable, you can’t do any better.
“And she makes a mean pecan pie from a family recipe she combined from my side and hers.”
Holt clearly concurs, herself noting that Wolaver makes “the best pecan pie” and frequently makes them for others.
