Citizen Gail Wolaver is known for her dedication to work, to her family and to her friends. She is described as a woman who is more than willing to help when there is a need, who is known to show up with a kind word and a sweet treat to share.

20230721123243-3 web.png

Citizen Gail Wolaveris described by friends, family and coworkers as an all-around good person who’s always ready to lend a helping hand and share the fruits of her labor with others.   Submitted

Longtime friend Linda Holt first met Wolaver through Holt’s uncle, Vernon Hardy, whom Wolaver spent many years working for. Though Hardy has since passed, Wolaver continues to visit his wife, Melba, in the nursing home, Holt shared.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.