Small kindnesses from a neighbor are always welcome. When the neighbor is a 12-year-old boy like Citizen Graham Hoover, they are that much more special.
“Graham is such a special young man and when I heard what he had done to help his neighbor, I thought it deserved acknowledgment,” said nominator and fellow church member Gay McKinney.
“Graham and his father were turning into their driveway and noticed that his elderly neighbor’s fence had been defaced with graffiti,” grandmother Juanita Hoover explained. “Graham asked for permission to go to his neighbor and ask if he could paint his fence. Graham went to the hardware store and bought paint and brushes and proceeded to repaint his neighbor’s entire fence.”
The son of Andy Hoover of Pulaski and Wendy Hoover of Athens, Ala., Graham has an older sister, Morgan Hoover of Bowling Green, Ky., and older brother, Walker Hoover, who is a student at the University of Tennessee, Knoxville. Graham is a sixth grader at Elkton Elementary School where science is his favorite subject.
The young man is involved in many school and community activities. He has served as a mascot for the basketball team and represented his class in the school’s homecoming court. He plays as a linebacker for the Giles County Bearcats and is a member of 4-H and the school’s Scholastic Bowl team.
He and his family are active members of the Church of the Messiah, Episcopal where, prior to the pandemic, he served guests at their annual spring luncheon, bussed tables and performed any other chores needed. In his spare time, Graham enjoys skateboarding, online gaming and playing with his dog, Etouffee.
“There aren’t many youngsters these days who are that considerate and aware of the needs of others,” McKinney said. “Graham is a very special person.”
