Selflessness is perhaps the word most commonly associated with University of Tennessee Southern (UTS) Director of Sports Medicine Grant Fairchild.
But even that description might not be entirely accurate for the 21-year athletic trainer and Giles County resident.
In addition to his 20-plus year career as UTS’ (formerly Martin Methodist College) top athletic trainer, Fairchild is heavily involved in giving back to the community, chiefly spending 10-plus years with the Special Olympics Giles County program.
Originally from Meridian, Miss., Fairchild moved to Pulaski in 2001 after receiving his Bachelor of Science in Sports Medicine and Athletic Training from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1999 and his Master of Education in Exercise Sports and Science from Augusta State in 2001.
“Grant has been a dedicated member of our athletic staff for the last 21 years,” Firehawks Director of Athletics Brandie Paul said. “He continues year after year to go above and beyond to ensure our athletes are taken care of in every way possible. Grant’s love of our university, coaches, players and student athletes drives his passion to serve our athletic department.”
For the better part of his 21 years of service, Fairchild served as the lone athletic trainer, routinely treating hundreds of student-athletes and providing care at all home (and many road) contests.
“No one over the past three decades has had a more positive effect on our institution’s athletic department successes and national brand than Grant Fairchild,” Hall of Fame former MMC Athletic Director Jeff Bain said. “Our teams have won over sixty conference championships and five NAIA national championships. This is not possible unless your teams are healthy the last few weeks of the season. Grant’s professional skills and mindset was extremely critical to these successes. Simply put, no one on our campus puts in the number of hours, days and nights as Grant Fairchild.”
Fairchild has been recognized by his peers for his excellence on numerous occasions, including winning the Southern States Athletic Conference Trainer of the Year award in 2014 and receiving Martin Methodist College’s inaugural Servant Leadership Award.
Fairchild’s care and watchful eye were on full display last winter when the UTS women’s soccer team claimed its third national championship in program history.
“I have been involved in college athletics for 17 years as a player and coach and have yet to see a more dedicated employee than Grant Fairchild,” UTS women’s soccer head coach Will Austin said. “He cares deeply about our student-athletes, both on and off the pitch. He goes above and beyond for them and was a major factor in our national championship run this past season. We are blessed to have him.”
And while Fairchild’s efforts at UTS alone are worthy of celebration, his commitment to the athletes in Giles County is not limited to just the university level.
Fairchild has been heavily involved with Special Olympics Giles County for the last decade, helping organize and offer instruction during one of Giles County’s most special events.
In addition to his normal duties with the local chapter, Fairchild used his craftsmanship to help construct new medal podiums and photo platforms for this year’s event, which was held at Sam Davis Park May 5.
Fairchild also helped with fund-raising for the Spring Games and secured food donations to provide lunches for the student-athletes, workers and staff during the day-long event.
“Grant is the kind of guy who sees a need and steps up to take care of it,” Chrissy Hood said. “His enthusiasm is contagious! He is amazing with the athletes, and they love being around him. He gets down on their level to explain what they need to do for the event and encourages them to do their best. He also spends time working on the layout of the field for our Spring Games. He has been involved with Special Olympics for many years, and our games couldn’t happen without him. He does it for the kids, and Giles County is blessed to have him!”
“Grant’s love for our local athletes — big and small — is simply unmatched,” Bain said. “He is more than worthy of being recognized by our community for his hard work and dedication.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.