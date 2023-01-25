Officially, Guy Schafer is listed as director of media and public relations and speech professor at the University of Tennessee Southern.
But, if you have looked closely at virtually any UTS or community event in or around Giles County, odds are you have seen Schafer.
Rarely seen without his camera, phone or “selfie stick,” Schafer has poured countless hours into various media and service projects since arriving on campus and in Pulaski in 2009.
A native of Fort St. John, British Columbia, Canada, Schafer has made telling the stories of others his life’s work.
For his commitment to both UT Southern and the Giles County community, Schafer is this week’s Citizen Spotlight.
Schafer attended Ambrose College in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, and then moved to the United States in 1986 where he continued his education at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., studying film and television production.
Schafer spent 10 years as a senior field producer for “The 700 Club,” the flagship television program of the Christian Broadcasting Network.
Eventually, Schafer made his way into the fold at then-Martin Methodist College in July 2009 as an assistant speech professor. His media influence was also quickly realized when he joined a marketing committee to help redesign the university’s website.
Like most things, however, Schafer saw an opportunity to further be of service.
Noticing the college did not have a dedicated photographer at most on-campus events, Schafer took it upon himself to attend events and shoot photography as supplemental material for college brochures, website and the beginnings of a social media presence.
As the years passed, Schafer’s role began to take on a larger scope and the avid sports fan began shooting photography and video at virtually every home ballgame.
Schafer’s dedication to covering the Firehawks is not often just contained to Giles County, however, as he can even be spotted on the sidelines at many Firehawk road matchups.
Several of Schafer’s post-game interview clips and photos have been used by various regional and national athletic and media outlets, bringing even more attention to the UT Southern campus.
And even when not on official media duties, Schafer can often be seen on the UTS campus green offering words of wisdom, a helping hand or telling a good joke to students, faculty or staff.
“Guy has so many jobs on campus but he always makes time for the students, no matter what they need,” Firehawks women’s soccer head coach Will Austin said. “He is one of the best human beings I have ever met who always has a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone. He has been an invaluable part of all the successes our soccer program has had over the years. He truly goes above and beyond for us and for everyone.”
Schafer’s commitment to service also began to expand beyond the grounds of the college, however, leading to various passion projects in and around Giles County.
Schafer has lent his time, equipment and expertise to various weddings, graduations and local youth sporting events.
Most recently, Schafer and his UT Southern Service Learning class produced a special video for the Giles Chamber, which is set to be released later this year.
“It’s not often I get calls from someone wanting to pitch me an idea that needs absolutely nothing from me whatsoever,” Giles Chamber CEO Jessie Parker said. “Guy is the ‘fun uncle’ of Pulaski, and I mean that in the most professional way. When I am out in Giles County and I see Guy somewhere I might not expect, more often than not that is because he will have helped someone with something and received an invite from their kids and show up whenever, wherever. His heart and mind are always open to help. He is all give and no take. We are very fortunate to have such a professional, kind and caring individual like Guy in our community.”
In addition to his time and talents dedicated to UT Southern and Giles County, Schafer also enjoys spending quality time with friends, swimming laps in the UT Southern pool or cycling in the cardio room and is a known frequenter at the UTS disc golf course at its East Campus.
Schafer has five children, Cayla, Samuel, Victoria, David and Rebecca. He is also a beyond proud recent grandfather as his oldest daughter, Cayla, and her husband Chris have two children, Stevie and Nash.
